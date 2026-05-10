IPL 2026: Explaining playoff qualification scenarios for all 10 teams

The race to the IPL 2026 playoffs is heating up as the tournament enters its crucial final phase. With every team fighting to secure a top-four finish, the battle for qualification has become more intense than ever. According to IPL rules, the top four teams on the points table advance to the playoffs, where they compete for a place in the final.

The top two sides earn a major advantage by playing in Qualifier 1, with the winner progressing directly to the final. The losing team gets another opportunity through Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams face off in the Eliminator, where the loser is knocked out of the tournament.

Here’s a look at where each team stands in the IPL 2026 playoff race:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – One Win Away

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the standout side this season, powered by an explosive batting lineup. With seven wins in 11 matches and a healthy net run rate of 0.737, SRH sit comfortably at the top of the standings with 14 points.

Gujarat Titans – Closing In On Qualification One more victory from their remaining three games should be enough to confirm qualification. If they continue their dominance and win all remaining fixtures, they could finish on 20 points and seal a top-two spot.

Gujarat Titans arrived in Jaipur with momentum on their side and got a much needed win for themselves to make it 4 wins on the trot. Shubman Gill’s side has recovered well have now broke into the top four with a statement win away from home.

Victory tonight takes GT to 14 points and above Rajasthan Royals in 2nd place for now. It has also put the Titans in a strong position ahead of their remaining fixtures.

GT may still have to register convincing wins in their remaining matches to avoid falling behind rivals in the qualification race.

Punjab Kings – Looking To Regain Momentum

Punjab Kings enjoyed a brilliant start to the season but have recently suffered three consecutive defeats. Despite the slump, PBKS remain strongly placed with 13 points from 10 matches and a net run rate of 0.571.

Two wins from their final four games should secure a playoff berth. Winning all remaining fixtures would take them to 21 points and potentially a Qualifier 1 finish.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Still In Strong Position

RCB have slipped from second place after a few recent losses but remain firmly in contention. They currently have 12 points from 10 games and possess one of the best net run rates in the competition at 1.234.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The Bengaluru franchise likely needs two wins from their last four matches to book a playoff place. Maximum points possible for them remain 20.

Rajasthan Royals – Eyeing Another Top-Four Finish

Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed an impressive campaign under Riyan Parag despite a few recent setbacks. RR now sit just outside the top four with 12 points. Defeat against Gujarat Titans keeps them outside the playoffs spot with little room for slip ups now. This loss could complicate matters significantly, especially with several teams closely packed in the standings. RR would now likely need victories in at least two of their remaining three matches to stay in control of their qualification hopes.

Chennai Super Kings – Must Finish Strong

Chennai Super Kings recovered impressively after a difficult start and are still alive in the playoff race. The five-time champions have 10 points from 10 games along with a net run rate of 0.151.

CSK likely need at least three wins from their final four fixtures to reach the 16-point mark, which is generally considered safe for qualification.

Delhi Capitals – Hanging By A Thread

Delhi Capitals’ campaign has lost momentum after a promising beginning. Axar Patel’s side currently has eight points from 11 matches and sits outside the top four race.

DC must win all three remaining games to stay alive. Even then, they may need favourable results from other teams because their maximum possible tally is only 14 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders – No Room For Error

KKR remain mathematically alive but face a difficult road ahead. They have won four of their 10 matches and currently have nine points with a negative net run rate.

The defending champions need victories in all four remaining games to reach 17 points. Apart from winning consistently, they will also rely heavily on results elsewhere.

Mumbai Indians – Qualification Chances Fading

Mumbai Indians have endured a disappointing season and currently have only six points from 10 matches. Their poor net run rate of -0.649 has further complicated matters.

Even if MI win all remaining games, they can only reach 14 points. While qualification with 14 points is possible, they would need multiple other results to go in their favour.

Lucknow Super Giants – Slim Hopes Remain

Lucknow Super Giants have struggled throughout IPL 2026 and remain near the bottom of the table with six points from 10 matches and a net run rate of -0.934.