IPL 2026 stats: DC vs GT pitch report, Arun Jaitley stadium highest score

In-form Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to extend their winning run when they face a struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

Axar Patel’s team has clicked well with the ball, but the batting still revolves heavily around Sameer Rizvi, who is enjoying a breakout season. His ability to accelerate after settling in has been crucial, while Pathum Nissanka’s return to form adds stability at the top.

Delhi’s bowling unit looks formidable, with Mukesh Kumar delivering consistently and Axar Patel leading smartly. Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist spin, along with the pace duo of T Natarajan and Lungi Ngidi, gives them an edge in both phases of the innings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have struggled with balance. Despite strong starts from Sai Sudharsan, their middle order has failed to capitalise. With Shubman Gill likely to return, the Titans will hope for improvement, especially from their inconsistent bowling attack led by Rabada and Siraj.

Arun Jaitley Stadium: Pitch report for DC vs GT, IPL 2026

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has largely been known for producing high-scoring contests in recent years, with its short boundaries offering little margin for error to bowlers. However, the first IPL 2026 game at the venue painted a slightly different picture, as the surface appeared sluggish and the ball held up, restricting Mumbai Indians to 162 for 6.

Delhi Capitals chased down the target comfortably in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand, but that match was played in the afternoon. Conditions are expected to be different this time around, with an evening start likely to aid stroke-making. Under lights, the pitch is expected to play truer, allowing batters to trust the bounce and play their shots more freely.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC have played a total of 57 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 26 matches and losing 29 of them over the years. Two matches have ended in no result or tie.

IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Gujarat Titans have played a total of three matches at this venue; they have won two games and have ended on the losing side on one occasion.

IPL 2026: DC vs GT head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC and GT have faced each other three times at Arun Jaitley Stadium, out of which GT have won two games while DC have emerged victorious on one occasion.

What happened in the last IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season.

MI batted first and managed to post 162 for 6 on the board, with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with 51.

In response, DC chased down the target comfortably, powered by a blistering knock from Sameer Rizvi (90 runs off 51 balls), with six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key stats