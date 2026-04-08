IPL 2026 points table: DC, MI, KKR, GT standings; top batters and bowlers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 group stage matches are up and running with full intensity as all ten teams look to get an early lead in the race to the playoffs.

In match 14 of the season, Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will have the chance to go on top of the table if they manage to keep their winning streak up and running.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are leading the points table with six points from three matches, followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have five points, also from three matches.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the other two teams in the top four, with four points from two matches, and are only separated by net run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at number five with two points from three matches, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are sixth and seventh, also with two points each.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite still being winless, are at number eight with one point, courtesy of their washout game vs PBKS, while Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the bottom two with no points to show.

IPL 2026 points table:

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 0 6 2.403 2 Punjab Kings 3 2 0 1 5 0.637 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 4 2.501 4 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 1.17 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 0.275 6 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542 7 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 0 2 1 1 -1.964 9 Gujarat Titans 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424 10 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard

In the top-scorer race of the season, RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the chart with 170 runs in three matches, followed by DC’s Sameer Rizvi (160 runs) in two matches. SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen (145 runs) and RR’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi (122 runs) are in third and fourth spots. Meanwhile, MI’s Rohit Sharma (118 runs) has dropped down to the fifth spot on the list.

IPL 2026 top run scorers:

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Average 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 3 3 2 170 77* 170 0 2 Sameer Rizvi (DC) 2 2 1 160 90 160 0 2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 0 145 62 48.33 0 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 3 3 0 122 52 40.66 0 1 Rohit Sharma (MI) 3 3 0 118 78 39.33 0 1 Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) 2 2 0 111 61 55.5 0 2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) 3 3 1 110 52 55 0 2 CPL Connolly (PBKS) 3 2 1 108 72* 108 0 1 SN Khan (CSK) 3 3 0 99 50 33 0 1 Ryan Rickelton (MI) 3 3 0 98 81 32.66 0 1

IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard

In the top wicket-takers’ race of the season, RR’s Ravi Bishnoi is leading the chart with seven wickets in three games at an impressive average of 11.40. RR’s Nandre Burger, PBKS’ Vijaykumar Vyshak, RCB’s Jacob Duffy and CSK’s Anshul Kamboj are next on the list with five wickets each but are separated on the basis of bowling average.

IPL 2026 top wicket takers: