IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Match 7 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 will feature an exciting clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs PBKS team news, batters vs bowlers match-up Chennai had a disappointing start to their campaign, going down to Rajasthan Royals in their opening match. They struggled to post a competitive total, which the opposition chased comfortably. Key players like Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ayush Mhatre couldn’t make much of an impact with the bat. CSK will be aiming to bounce back with a stronger showing, particularly in their batting department.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings come into this contest high on confidence after a solid win over Gujarat Titans in their first game. They put up an impressive bowling display to restrict their opponents to 162 before successfully chasing down the target with three wickets in hand and five balls remaining. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS will look to maintain their momentum and secure another victory.

IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj. Impact Player: Sarfaraz Khan Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact Player: Priyansh Arya

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 33

CSK won: 17

PBKS won: 15

Tie: 1

Squads of both teams

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh

IPL 2026 match on April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings live toss, CSK vs PBKS telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 3 (Friday) in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will clash in match 7 of Indian Premier League 2026 on April 3 (Friday).

What is the venue of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?

Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs PBKS take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on April 3.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match in India?