IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The second set of matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will kick off on tonight, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 6 of the season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.

Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season as SRH lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening fixture, while KKR were beaten by Mumbai Indians (MI).

Interestingly, both KKR and SRH were brilliant with the bat in their last game, scoring 200-plus runs while batting first. However, they were below par with the ball, which allowed their opponents to complete big chases without any hassle.

KKR are still struggling with their missing pacers, and on top of that, it was revealed after the last game that their big-money buy, Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green, is not fit to bowl as yet. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted that Green not bowling did cause trouble for them in forming the bowling combinations, something the three-time champions will look to avoid in the second game.

On the other hand, SRH were just as helpless when it came to bowling in their season opener. Their most economical bowler in the match was Nitish Kumar Reddy, who bowled with an economy rate of 9.5. While KKR, despite their shortcomings in pace, are well settled in the spin department, the same cannot be said about SRH.

IPL 2026 Match 6, KKR vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING The 2016 champions will once again have to bank on the form of their stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan to get them over the line if they want to open their account on the points table on Thursday.

IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne

Impact players: Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, David Payne, R Smaran, Sakib Hussain

KKR vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 30

KKR won: 20

SRH won: 10

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026 match on April 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, KKR vs SRH telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 2 (Thursday) in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in match 6 of IPL 2026 on April 2 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs SRH take place?

The live toss for the KKR vs SRH cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 2.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match in India?