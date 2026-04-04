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IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

With both teams in winning form, fans can anticipate a thrilling contest with momentum on both sides, making this an IPL clash not to miss.

DC vs MI IPL 2026 player battles

DC vs MI IPL 2026 player battles

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 8 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today. Delhi skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day.  Both teams enter this encounter on the back of opening victories, promising an exciting and competitive clash in the capital city.
 
DC, under the leadership of Axar Patel, started their season with a gritty performance against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing a modest total of 142 on a tricky Ekana pitch, the Capitals stumbled early, losing four wickets in the powerplay. However, a calm and composed effort from the middle order steadied the innings, guiding DC to a six-wicket win with 17 balls remaining. The victory provided the team with a solid boost in confidence for the rest of the season.
 
Mumbai Indians also made a strong start to their campaign with an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite conceding a hefty total of over 200 runs, MI’s batting lineup rose to the occasion and chased down the target in 19.1 overs, securing a six-wicket victory. This marked Mumbai’s first opening-match win in an IPL season since 2012, a positive sign for the five-time champions.
 
With both teams in winning form, fans can anticipate a thrilling contest with momentum on both sides, making this an IPL clash not to miss. 
IPL 2026 Match 8, DC vs MI : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)
Matches: 15
Wins: 8
Losses: 6
N/R: 1
Win percentage: 53.33%
 
Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI)
Matches: 60
Wins: 36
Losses: 24
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 60%   
 
IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs MI
 
Delhi Capitals’ playing XI features a strong mix of experienced batters and wicket-taking bowlers. Top order includes Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), and Nitish Rana, while the middle order is led by captain Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, and Vipraj Nigam. 
 
Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, and T Natarajan form the bowling attack, with Ngidi and Natarajan in good form and Yadav providing key breakthroughs. Axar’s all-round skills add balance to the side.
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
 
DC squad for IPL 2026: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
 
IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs DC
 
Mumbai Indians have strengthened their squad with the inclusion of Mitchell Santner. Both Santner and Will Jacks missed the season opener, having requested extra time off following a demanding T20 World Cup. Santner has now joined the team in Delhi and is expected to be part of the playing XI.
 
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
 
MI squad for IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
 
IPL 2026: DC vs MI key player battles  DC batters vs MI bowlers 
DC batters vs MI bowlers player battles
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs SR
Pathum Nissanka Hardik Pandya T20s 6 50 0 135
Prithvi Shaw Jasprit Bumrah IPL 4 16 2 73
Prithvi Shaw Trent Boult IPL 7 28 4 100
Prithvi Shaw Deepak Chahar IPL 11 90 6 123
Karun Nair Jasprit Bumrah IPL 6 33 2 194
Karun Nair Hardik Pandya IPL 3 19 2 146
KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah IPL 14 146 2 124
KL Rahul Trent Boult IPL 12 108 3 152
KL Rahul Deepak Chahar IPL 12 159 0 159
KL Rahul Shardul Thakur IPL 7 82 2 191
KL Rahul Hardik Pandya IPL 9 96 1 175
Nitish Rana Jasprit Bumrah IPL 8 25 1 93
Nitish Rana Deepak Chahar IPL 7 40 2 100
Nitish Rana Shardul Thakur IPL 7 36 2 124
Nitish Rana Hardik Pandya IPL 4 41 2 152
David Miller Jasprit Bumrah T20s 13 61 2 117
David Miller Trent Boult IPL 9 44 0 133
David Miller Deepak Chahar T20s 5 40 1 160
David Miller Shardul Thakur T20s 5 17 0 106
David Miller Hardik Pandya T20s 17 98 8 138
Tristan Stubbs Jasprit Bumrah T20s 7 16 1 70
Tristan Stubbs Deepak Chahar T20s 2 2 2 50
Tristan Stubbs Hardik Pandya T20s 5 39 1 139
Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah IPL 15 53 4 102
Axar Patel Trent Boult T20s 6 15 3 115
Axar Patel Trent Boult IPL 4 11 2 122
 

MI batters vs DC bowlers 

 
MI batters vs DC bowlers player battles
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs SR
Rohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav IPL 6 56 1 130
Rohit Sharma Dushmantha Chameera T20s 11 38 6 100
Rohit Sharma Axar Patel IPL 10 63 3 91
Ryan Rickelton Lungi Ngidi T20s 5 55 0 204
Ryan Rickelton Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2 4 2 80
Quinton de Kock Lungi Ngidi T20s 11 93 2 160
Quinton de Kock Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2 20 2 143
Suryakumar Yadav Lungi Ngidi T20s 5 60 2 176
Suryakumar Yadav Kuldeep Yadav IPL 5 48 1 145
Suryakumar Yadav Axar Patel IPL 11 60 1 88
Tilak Varma Mukesh Kumar IPL 4 26 3 200
Tilak Varma Lungi Ngidi T20s 4 28 2 127
Tilak Varma Kuldeep Yadav IPL 6 64 0 149
Tilak Varma Axar Patel IPL 5 32 0 178
Hardik Pandya Lungi Ngidi T20s 7 20 2 118
Hardik Pandya Kuldeep Yadav IPL 7 46 0 118
Hardik Pandya Dushmantha Chameera T20s 6 16 3 107
Hardik Pandya Axar Patel IPL 7 46 1 110

 

 

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Topics : Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Cricket News

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

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