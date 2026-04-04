IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up
With both teams in winning form, fans can anticipate a thrilling contest with momentum on both sides, making this an IPL clash not to miss.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 8 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today. Delhi skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. Both teams enter this encounter on the back of opening victories, promising an exciting and competitive clash in the capital city.
DC, under the leadership of Axar Patel, started their season with a gritty performance against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing a modest total of 142 on a tricky Ekana pitch, the Capitals stumbled early, losing four wickets in the powerplay. However, a calm and composed effort from the middle order steadied the innings, guiding DC to a six-wicket win with 17 balls remaining. The victory provided the team with a solid boost in confidence for the rest of the season.
Mumbai Indians also made a strong start to their campaign with an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite conceding a hefty total of over 200 runs, MI’s batting lineup rose to the occasion and chased down the target in 19.1 overs, securing a six-wicket victory. This marked Mumbai’s first opening-match win in an IPL season since 2012, a positive sign for the five-time champions.
With both teams in winning form, fans can anticipate a thrilling contest with momentum on both sides, making this an IPL clash not to miss.
IPL 2026 Match 8, DC vs MI : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)
Matches: 15
Wins: 8
Losses: 6
N/R: 1
Win percentage: 53.33%
Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI)
Matches: 60
Wins: 36
Losses: 24
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 60%
IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs MI
Delhi Capitals’ playing XI features a strong mix of experienced batters and wicket-taking bowlers. Top order includes Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), and Nitish Rana, while the middle order is led by captain Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, and Vipraj Nigam.
Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, and T Natarajan form the bowling attack, with Ngidi and Natarajan in good form and Yadav providing key breakthroughs. Axar’s all-round skills add balance to the side.
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
DC squad for IPL 2026: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs DC
Mumbai Indians have strengthened their squad with the inclusion of Mitchell Santner. Both Santner and Will Jacks missed the season opener, having requested extra time off following a demanding T20 World Cup. Santner has now joined the team in Delhi and is expected to be part of the playing XI.
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
MI squad for IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
IPL 2026: DC vs MI key player battles DC batters vs MI bowlers
|DC batters vs MI bowlers player battles
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Pathum Nissanka
|Hardik Pandya
|T20s
|6
|50
|0
|135
|Prithvi Shaw
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IPL
|4
|16
|2
|73
|Prithvi Shaw
|Trent Boult
|IPL
|7
|28
|4
|100
|Prithvi Shaw
|Deepak Chahar
|IPL
|11
|90
|6
|123
|Karun Nair
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IPL
|6
|33
|2
|194
|Karun Nair
|Hardik Pandya
|IPL
|3
|19
|2
|146
|KL Rahul
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IPL
|14
|146
|2
|124
|KL Rahul
|Trent Boult
|IPL
|12
|108
|3
|152
|KL Rahul
|Deepak Chahar
|IPL
|12
|159
|0
|159
|KL Rahul
|Shardul Thakur
|IPL
|7
|82
|2
|191
|KL Rahul
|Hardik Pandya
|IPL
|9
|96
|1
|175
|Nitish Rana
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IPL
|8
|25
|1
|93
|Nitish Rana
|Deepak Chahar
|IPL
|7
|40
|2
|100
|Nitish Rana
|Shardul Thakur
|IPL
|7
|36
|2
|124
|Nitish Rana
|Hardik Pandya
|IPL
|4
|41
|2
|152
|David Miller
|Jasprit Bumrah
|T20s
|13
|61
|2
|117
|David Miller
|Trent Boult
|IPL
|9
|44
|0
|133
|David Miller
|Deepak Chahar
|T20s
|5
|40
|1
|160
|David Miller
|Shardul Thakur
|T20s
|5
|17
|0
|106
|David Miller
|Hardik Pandya
|T20s
|17
|98
|8
|138
|Tristan Stubbs
|Jasprit Bumrah
|T20s
|7
|16
|1
|70
|Tristan Stubbs
|Deepak Chahar
|T20s
|2
|2
|2
|50
|Tristan Stubbs
|Hardik Pandya
|T20s
|5
|39
|1
|139
|Axar Patel
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IPL
|15
|53
|4
|102
|Axar Patel
|Trent Boult
|T20s
|6
|15
|3
|115
|Axar Patel
|Trent Boult
|IPL
|4
|11
|2
|122
MI batters vs DC bowlers
|MI batters vs DC bowlers player battles
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|SR
|Rohit Sharma
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IPL
|6
|56
|1
|130
|Rohit Sharma
|Dushmantha Chameera
|T20s
|11
|38
|6
|100
|Rohit Sharma
|Axar Patel
|IPL
|10
|63
|3
|91
|Ryan Rickelton
|Lungi Ngidi
|T20s
|5
|55
|0
|204
|Ryan Rickelton
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IPL
|2
|4
|2
|80
|Quinton de Kock
|Lungi Ngidi
|T20s
|11
|93
|2
|160
|Quinton de Kock
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IPL
|2
|20
|2
|143
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Lungi Ngidi
|T20s
|5
|60
|2
|176
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IPL
|5
|48
|1
|145
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Axar Patel
|IPL
|11
|60
|1
|88
|Tilak Varma
|Mukesh Kumar
|IPL
|4
|26
|3
|200
|Tilak Varma
|Lungi Ngidi
|T20s
|4
|28
|2
|127
|Tilak Varma
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IPL
|6
|64
|0
|149
|Tilak Varma
|Axar Patel
|IPL
|5
|32
|0
|178
|Hardik Pandya
|Lungi Ngidi
|T20s
|7
|20
|2
|118
|Hardik Pandya
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IPL
|7
|46
|0
|118
|Hardik Pandya
|Dushmantha Chameera
|T20s
|6
|16
|3
|107
|Hardik Pandya
|Axar Patel
|IPL
|7
|46
|1
|110
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 8:45 AM IST