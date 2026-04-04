IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 8 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today. Delhi skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. Both teams enter this encounter on the back of opening victories, promising an exciting and competitive clash in the capital city.

DC, under the leadership of Axar Patel, started their season with a gritty performance against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing a modest total of 142 on a tricky Ekana pitch, the Capitals stumbled early, losing four wickets in the powerplay. However, a calm and composed effort from the middle order steadied the innings, guiding DC to a six-wicket win with 17 balls remaining. The victory provided the team with a solid boost in confidence for the rest of the season.

Mumbai Indians also made a strong start to their campaign with an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite conceding a hefty total of over 200 runs, MI’s batting lineup rose to the occasion and chased down the target in 19.1 overs, securing a six-wicket victory. This marked Mumbai’s first opening-match win in an IPL season since 2012, a positive sign for the five-time champions.

IPL 2026 Match 8, DC vs MI : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING With both teams in winning form, fans can anticipate a thrilling contest with momentum on both sides, making this an IPL clash not to miss.

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)

Matches: 15

Wins: 8

Losses: 6

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 53.33%

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 60

Wins: 36

Losses: 24

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 60%

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs MI

Delhi Capitals’ playing XI features a strong mix of experienced batters and wicket-taking bowlers. Top order includes Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), and Nitish Rana, while the middle order is led by captain Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, and Vipraj Nigam.

Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, and T Natarajan form the bowling attack, with Ngidi and Natarajan in good form and Yadav providing key breakthroughs. Axar’s all-round skills add balance to the side.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

DC squad for IPL 2026: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs DC

Mumbai Indians have strengthened their squad with the inclusion of Mitchell Santner. Both Santner and Will Jacks missed the season opener, having requested extra time off following a demanding T20 World Cup. Santner has now joined the team in Delhi and is expected to be part of the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI squad for IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

IPL 2026: DC vs MI key player battles DC batters vs MI bowlers DC batters vs MI bowlers player battles Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs SR Pathum Nissanka Hardik Pandya T20s 6 50 0 135 Prithvi Shaw Jasprit Bumrah IPL 4 16 2 73 Prithvi Shaw Trent Boult IPL 7 28 4 100 Prithvi Shaw Deepak Chahar IPL 11 90 6 123 Karun Nair Jasprit Bumrah IPL 6 33 2 194 Karun Nair Hardik Pandya IPL 3 19 2 146 KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah IPL 14 146 2 124 KL Rahul Trent Boult IPL 12 108 3 152 KL Rahul Deepak Chahar IPL 12 159 0 159 KL Rahul Shardul Thakur IPL 7 82 2 191 KL Rahul Hardik Pandya IPL 9 96 1 175 Nitish Rana Jasprit Bumrah IPL 8 25 1 93 Nitish Rana Deepak Chahar IPL 7 40 2 100 Nitish Rana Shardul Thakur IPL 7 36 2 124 Nitish Rana Hardik Pandya IPL 4 41 2 152 David Miller Jasprit Bumrah T20s 13 61 2 117 David Miller Trent Boult IPL 9 44 0 133 David Miller Deepak Chahar T20s 5 40 1 160 David Miller Shardul Thakur T20s 5 17 0 106 David Miller Hardik Pandya T20s 17 98 8 138 Tristan Stubbs Jasprit Bumrah T20s 7 16 1 70 Tristan Stubbs Deepak Chahar T20s 2 2 2 50 Tristan Stubbs Hardik Pandya T20s 5 39 1 139 Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah IPL 15 53 4 102 Axar Patel Trent Boult T20s 6 15 3 115 Axar Patel Trent Boult IPL 4 11 2 122 MI batters vs DC bowlers