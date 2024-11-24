Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top 5 most expensive overseas players of all-time

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top 5 most expensive overseas players of all-time

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history after being picked by KKR in the IPL 2024 auction

Most expensive overseas players of all-time in IPL

Most expensive overseas players of all-time in IPL

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPL auctions have historically been dominated by overseas players, given that teams can only acquire up to 8 overseas players in their squad during the auction. Now, with the IPL 2025 mega auction all set to take place in a two-day event on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, there are multiple players who can spark the bidding war set to go under the hammer, including the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, Mitchell Starc. But before we find out for whom teams will break the bank this time around, let’s take a look at the top five most expensive overseas players in IPL auction in the league’s 17-year-long history.  Check IPL 2025 mega auction live updates, biggest buys and full list of sold & unsold players here
 
 
Top Five Most Expensive Overseas Players in IPL History 
Player Team Amount (INR Crore) Year
Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 2024
Pat Cummins SunRisers Hyderabad 20.5 2024
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.5 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
 
Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) - Rs 24.75 Crore (2024) 
Starc had a decent season with KKR, taking 15 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 24.67, helping KKR lift the IPL trophy after a long wait of 10 years.
 
Pat Cummins (SunRisers Hyderabad) - Rs 20.50 Crore (2024) 
Cummins led SRH to the IPL final in 2024, captaining the side brilliantly. He also picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 20.59.

More From This Section

Australian players in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 mega auctions: Full list of Australian players to go under hammer

Capped Indian players for IPL 2025 auctions

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of capped Indian players on November 24-25

KL Rahul

List of players who could trigger a bidding war in IPL 2025 auction today

Mallika Sagar

Who is Mallika Sagar? The auctioneer for IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah

IPL 2025 start date

IPL 2025 starts March 14, ends May 25; next 3 seasons' schedule revealed

 
Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) - Rs 18.50 Crore (2023) 
Curran had a good season with Punjab Kings after his acquisition, scoring 317 runs in 14 matches at an average of 26.42 and also picking up 10 wickets at an average of 21.70.
 
Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 16.25 Crore (2021) 
Morris had a decent season with Rajasthan Royals, scoring 107 runs in 10 matches at an average of 10.70 and also picking up 15 wickets at an average of 15.13.
 
Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings) - Rs 16.25 Crore (2023) 
Despite CSK spending a large sum on the English all-rounder, he played only two matches in IPL 2023, scoring 18 runs and taking 1 wicket.

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Big pay check day for KL, Pant; IPL auction begins

Most expensive players in IPL history

IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 10 most expensive players in IPL history

IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 mega auction live time today, teams remaining purse, streaming

Most expensive Indian players of all time in IPL

IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 5 most expensive Indian players in IPL history

Joe Root

IPL 2025 mega auction: Notable absentees from the final auction list

Topics : IPL auction Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon