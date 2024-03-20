Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RCB to MI: A look at new jerseys of all 10 teams for IPL 2024 | In pics

Most of the Indian Premier League team announced the arrival of new jerseys for the new season with RCB even changing their name in a special unboxing event

IPL teams to don new jerseys in the 17th season

IPL teams to don new jerseys in the 17th season. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, March 19 announced their name change from Bangalore to Bengaluru and at the same time, they also introduced their new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. 

RCB has moved away from their red and black jersey and now will be donning different texture of red and blue during IPL 2024. 

RCB was not the first team to do so as before that, all other teams had already launched their new jersey ahead of the new season. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli with new RCB jersey ahead of IPL 2024. Photo: X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru new jersey for IPL 2024
The new RCB jersey is made up of three colours as usual. Red and Blue dominate the colour scheme while gold is used sporadically. Blue has got more space this time around with the top half of the shirt being dominated by it. 

Mumbai Indians new jersey for Indian Premier League 2024
Mumbai Indians new jersey for Indian Premier League 2024
Mumbai Indians new jersey for IPL 2024
The Mumbai Indians' new jersey was launched in a video format with the new skipper Hardik Pandya and his predecessor Rohit Sharma donning the Blue and Gold. The colour scheme is the same for the MI as per the previous year with blue dominating gold. 

Chennai Super Kings new jersey for IPL 2024
Chennai Super Kings new jersey for IPL 2024
Chennai Super Kings new jersey for IPL 2024

There was no launch of the jersey as such for the CSK franchise as they uploaded the replicas on their website and fans can buy the yellow jersey which has a tinge of blue to it. 

Also Read

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Eliminator Highlights: Bangalore defend 135, reach final

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Highlights: Precious Perry takes Bangalore to playoffs

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye for a perfect squad

IPL 2024: What will be KKR's playing 11 if Shreyas Iyer misses the opener?

IPL 2024 playoffs predictions: Which teams could secure knockout berths?

Surya not fit for opener! MI Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2024 match on March 24

Angel One signs strategic partnership deal with Indian Premier League

It's a dream of mine to know how it feels like winning IPL trophy: Kohli


Punjab Kings new jersey for IPL 2024
Punjab Kings new jersey for IPL 2024
Punjab Kings new jersey for IPL 2024

Punjab Kings launched their new jersey in the presence of co-oner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and skipper Shikhar Dhawan. The core of dark red is intact, but instead of gold like the previous year, they have come up with blue this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad new jersey for IPL 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad new jersey for IPL 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad new jersey for IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad was the first team to launch their new jersey for the IPL 2024 season. They experimented with the design set and made the shirt look like an ensemble of orange diamonds. It somewhat coincided with their jersey in the SA20. 

Gujarat Giants new jersey for IPL 2024
Gujarat Titans new jersey for IPL 2024
Gujarat Titans new jersey for IPL 2024

Like CSK, Gujarat also did not do any official video or photo shoot or public unboxing of their new jersey, they rather posted it on their social media and made the replicas available for sale. 

Rajasthan Royals new jersey for IPL 2024
Rajasthan Royals new jersey for IPL 2024
Rajasthan Royals new jersey for IPL 2024

Apart from their usual match day jersey of pink and blue, the Rajasthan Royals on April 6, during their match against the RCB at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, will don the all-pink jersey celebrating and the women of India and Rajasthan. They also launched 

KKR new jersey for Indian Premier League 2024
KKR new jersey for Indian Premier League 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders new jersey for IPL 2024

Like CSK and GT, KKR also did not do any official jersey lunch, Although, during their inter-squad practice match, the new jersey was seen where blue was mixed with gold throughout the T-shirt and the trousers and not only in patches as was seen during the last seasons. 

Other teams such as Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have not changed their jersey from the last season it seems. There has been no official announcement of any sort regarding that. 

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon