Strict guidelines for IPL teams: Why teams can't practice on used pitches?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a fresh set of practice regulations for all 10 franchises ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The new directives aim to maintain pitch quality and ensure fair preparation conditions for all participating teams.

According to the guidelines, teams will not be allowed to train on nets or practice pitches that were previously used by another franchise during their allocated practice session.

Teams must use separate practice nets

As per the instructions shared by the BCCI, every franchise will be provided with fresh practice wickets for their respective sessions.

"Fresh nets should be provided to each team for their allocated practice session. In any event of simultaneous practice sessions, or when one team practices after the other, the first team shall not be permitted to use the other team's nets (including for throw-downs). If one team finishes practice early, the other team is not permitted to use their range-hitting wicket."

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma hopes India build on recent men's and women's WC wins The move is intended to prevent wear and tear on specific practice surfaces while also ensuring equal preparation opportunities for teams.

Rules for practice matches under lights

The board has also placed restrictions on practice matches organised by franchises. Teams will be allowed to conduct a limited number of such games, provided they inform the governing body beforehand.

"If a team intends to play a practice match under lights, the duration of the match should not exceed three and a half hours," the BCCI directive stated.

Franchises are permitted to stage a maximum of two practice matches, but these games cannot be played on the pitch designated for the actual IPL match.

Pitch protection before the first home match

To ensure that match wickets remain in optimal condition, the BCCI has introduced a cooling-off period before the start of a team's home campaign.

"In order to prepare the pitch for the season, no practice sessions or practice matches may be played on the main square in the four days leading up to the relevant franchise's first home match of the season."

During this period, if a franchise requests it, the state cricket association hosting the games must provide an alternative practice venue free of charge.

Net allocation and scheduling priority

Under the practice arrangements, teams will typically receive two nets for regular training and one additional net located on the main square for range-hitting practice.

In cases where scheduling conflicts arise, the BCCI has stated that the visiting team’s needs will be taken into consideration.

"Though the home team should get the first choice of a preferred session, the away team's request will be taken into account, particularly if it has played a match on the previous day and taking into consideration the travel arrangements of the away team."

The new guidelines are designed to maintain pitch standards while also creating a balanced practice environment for all IPL franchises throughout the tournament.