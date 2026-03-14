CSK won't be using Rajinikanth's film songs in IPL 2026; Here's why

The popular Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has informed the Madras High Court that it will no longer use songs or background scores from films featuring superstar Rajinikanth in its promotional material. The assurance came during a hearing related to a copyright dispute filed by Sun TV Network.

The media company had approached the court alleging that CSK used copyrighted music and dialogues from Rajinikanth films in promotional content shared on its official social media accounts. According to the petition, certain background tracks and dialogues were used without obtaining proper permission from the rights holders.

Allegations of Copyright Infringement

In its complaint, Sun TV Network claimed that CSK’s promotional videos incorporated copyrighted audio tracks such as the “Harbour Gang” background music from the film Coolie and music associated with Jailer and Jailer 2. The petition also alleged that dialogues from Rajinikanth’s films were used in these promotional clips.

The company argued that the use of such content amounted to copyright infringement and sought legal intervention to stop the franchise from continuing this practice. It also requested damages of ₹1 crore for the alleged unauthorized use of the material.

Sun TV Network further contended that the use of these film tracks and dialogues helped promote CSK’s merchandise and promotional campaigns.

ALSO READ: Sunrisers Leeds sign Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed; Phoenix get Mustafizur Why teams need to be cautious with their social media channels these days? According to the petition, the popularity of Rajinikanth and the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander could significantly influence fan engagement and boost merchandise sales, particularly in southern India. Sports organizations and leagues need to exercise caution when using music in their content. What may appear to be a harmless decision, such as including a popular song in a promotional video or social media reel, can lead to copyright issues if the proper licensing for that specific platform has not been obtained.

Clubs can also face similar risks when sharing match highlights, interviews, or behind-the-scenes videos where background music from the stadium is clearly audible. Even unintended use of copyrighted music in such situations can violate copyright regulations.

Failing to secure the necessary rights can lead to serious financial consequences. In some cases, sports organizations have been forced to pay substantial penalties for breaching music copyright laws.

CSK’s Response in Court

During the proceedings, CSK acknowledged that parts of the songs had been used in some of its promotional content over the past few years. However, the franchise clarified that it would discontinue the use of such material unless proper authorization was obtained.

IPL teams called out for using Bollywood songs in the past The Indian Singers’ Rights Association (ISRA) had also once approached the Delhi High Court back in 2016 against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises over the alleged non-payment of royalties for the use of Bollywood songs during matches in recent seasons and earlier editions. ISRA had sought an injunction against IPL teams, claiming that songs were played during matches without obtaining proper permission or paying the required royalties to the artists’ body. According to the association, this constitutes a violation of performers’ rights. During the proceedings, the court had directed DNA Entertainment Networks, the company responsible for managing logistics and entertainment for IPL matches, to temporarily stop playing Bollywood music during games. The team’s legal counsel assured the court that CSK would not use the songs again without securing the necessary copyright permissions or a valid licence. The franchise also agreed to submit a formal affidavit confirming this undertaking.

Court Proceedings and Next Steps

After hearing the submissions, the court recorded CSK’s assurance and adjourned the matter to allow the franchise time to file the affidavit. The case highlights the growing scrutiny over the use of copyrighted entertainment content in sports marketing and digital promotions.

The outcome may also set an example for how sports franchises manage copyrighted material while engaging fans through social media campaigns and promotional videos