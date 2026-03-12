IPL 2026: LSG full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up for another Indian Premier League (IPL) season, aiming to challenge for the title in 2026.

LSG will start their IPL 2026 campaign at home against Delhi Capitals on April 1 in Lucknow. They then travel to Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad, take on Kolkata Knight Riders, and return home to host Gujarat Titans, aiming to build consistency and challenge for the title.

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant last season, expectations were high, but the team could not deliver consistently and failed to qualify for the playoffs. LSG ended IPL 2025 in seventh place, winning six of their 14 matches while losing eight.

One of the season's highlights was the opening partnership of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, which consistently provided promising starts. However, the middle order struggled to maintain momentum, with key players like Rishabh Pant and David Miller failing to make a significant impact. On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi fell short of expectations, while Digvesh Rathi stepped up to take control. Injuries to pacers Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav further weakened the bowling unit, leaving LSG short in crucial moments.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 full schedule Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 schedule Match No Opponent Venue Date Time Match 5 Delhi Captials Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 01/04/26 7:30 PM IST Match 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi Intl cricket stadium, Hyderabad 05/04/26 3:30 PM IST Match 15 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 09/04/26 7:30 PM IST Match 19 Gujarat Titans Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 12/04/26 3:30 PM IST

Ahead of IPL 2026, LSG made strategic adjustments during the auction. Mohammed Shami was traded, and experienced players including David Miller and Ravi Bishnoi were released to refresh the squad. The team has also bolstered support staff, bringing in a new fielding coach to improve standards on the field.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant(C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.