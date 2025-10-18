Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns 3 cricketers killed in Pakistan airstrike

Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns 3 cricketers killed in Pakistan airstrike

The board confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district

Afghanistan cricket board

The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the provincial capital of Paktika, to participate in a friendly cricket match | Image: X

ANI Asia
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday expressed profound grief over the killing of three Afghan cricketers in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province and announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan.

In a statement posted on X, the ACB said, "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

The board confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district. Seven others were reportedly injured.

 

The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the provincial capital of Paktika, to participate in a friendly cricket match. They were targeted after returning home to Urgun during a local gathering, according to the ACB.

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon), alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," the board stated.

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Afghan Police accuse Pakistan of cross-border strikes after ceasefire ends

xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Datanomics: How India-Afghanistan ties have shifted under Taliban 2.0premium

Afghanistan earthquake

28 more Afghan refugee camps shut down in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Lin Jian

China welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan 48-hour ceasefire, urges lasting truce

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 48-hour ceasefire following border clashes

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province," it added.

In response to the incident, the ACB announced that it would not take part in the Tri-Nation T20I series scheduled for late November, which was to feature Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November," the statement read.

The ACB concluded its message with prayers for the deceased, stating, "May Allah (SWT) grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah, bless the injured with a speedy recovery, and grant their families patience, reward, and strength during this time of immense grief."

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan conducted a series of airstrikes in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, as reported by Tolo News.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties.

These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.

Earlier, Pakistan also called for an extension of the ceasefire until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing cross-border violence.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan was extended, at Pakistan's request, until the conclusion of the ongoing talks in Doha. Negotiations between the two sides are set to begin on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced that a temporary ceasefire had been reached with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours, following days of intense cross-border clashes between the two sides.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, "A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban."

The statement added that "during this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue.

"Taliban regime spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on X that Afghan forces had been instructed to respect the truce "unless any aggression takes place.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NZ vs ENG 1st T20I

New Zealand vs England 1st T20 live match time and streaming details

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

Ajit Agarkar defends Rohit and Kohli from constant criticism after games

Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohd Shami's omission from ODI squad

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (Source: X)

Rohit, Virat will help Gill grow as team captain: Axar ahead of ODI series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Travis Head backs Rohit and Kohli for 2027 ICC World Cup participation

Topics : Cricket News Afghanistan Afghanistan cricket team Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon