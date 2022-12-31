Hardik Pandya meets Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of Sri Lanka series

-
-
India's T20I skipper Hardik Pandya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday on the new year's eve ahead of Sri Lanka's Tour to India starting on January 3.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya was accompanied by his brother Krunal Pandya. He took to social media to post his picture with his brother Krunal meeting the Home Minister.
"Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you," tweeted Hardik Pandya.
The 29-year-old Hardik will lead the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik was named the captain of the T20I team and was promoted as vice-captain in ODIs against Sri Lanka which will be played in the second week of January. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODIs.
Hardik had an amazing 2022 where he led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title in their very first season.
India's T20I squad vs Sri Lanka - Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.
First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 18:35 IST
