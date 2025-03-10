Monday, March 10, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BCCI Joint Secretary Rohan Desai gets inducted into the WPL Committee

BCCI Joint Secretary Rohan Desai gets inducted into the WPL Committee

Punjab Cricket Association head Dilsher Khanna has also been nominated to the eight-member BCCI Women's Premier League (WPL) Committee

Press Trust of India
Mar 10 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Newly appointed joint secretary Rohan Dessai has been inducted into the WPL Committee following his election as the Honorary Joint Secretary of BCCI.

Punjab Cricket Association head Dilsher Khanna has also been nominated to the eight-member BCCI Women's Premier League (WPL) Committee. A vacancy arose following Prabhtej Bhatia's election as the Honorary Treasurer of BCCI, as he previously served as a member of the WPL Committee.

Updated WPL Committee: Roger Binny Chairperson, Devajit Saikia (Convenor) Arun Singh Dhumal IPL Chairperson, Rajeev Shukla BCCI Vice-President, Prabhtej Bhatia BCCI Honorary Treasurer, Rohan Gauns Dessai BCCI Honorary Joint Secretary, Madhumati Lele, Dilsher Khanna.

 

Women's Premier League Women's T20 BCCI

Mar 10 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

