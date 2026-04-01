CA announce 2026-27 men's central contracts; Maxwell, Konstas dropped

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced its men’s central contracts for the 2026–27 season, naming a 21-player list including new faces such as opener Jake Weatherald and pacer Brendan Doggett, who were handed maiden contracts.

Some established names, such as Glenn Maxwell and young opener Sam Konstas, were left out. The list has been reduced from 23 players last year, with three available slots remaining unfilled, allowing selectors flexibility as the season progresses.

New inclusions and returning faces

Weatherald and Doggett earned their first central contracts after making strong impressions during the Ashes, where both players showed they could handle the demands of Test cricket. Their selection reflects the confidence the management has in their ability to grow into regular contributors at the international level.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 LSG vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Lucknow Stadium key stats Michael Neser retained his place following consistent performances with the ball, providing valuable support in the pace attack. Off-spinner Todd Murphy also returned to the contract list ahead of a crucial overseas phase. Although Murphy was drafted into the Ashes squad as cover for Nathan Lyon, he did not feature in a match but remains highly regarded within the setup for his red-ball skills.

Key omissions and selection approach

Several notable names were left out of the contracts, headlined by Glenn Maxwell and Sam Konstas. Maxwell’s omission indicates a shift towards prioritising players more involved in Test and multi-format cricket, while Konstas missed out after losing his place following the West Indies tour.

Matthew Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, and Matthew Short were also excluded despite being part of the wider setup in recent seasons. However, selectors have kept the door open for these players, as non-contracted cricketers can earn upgrades by featuring in enough international matches over the next 12 months.

Chief selector on contract decisions

Chair of selectors George Bailey said the contract decisions were made with the upcoming schedule in mind, which includes series against Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, and India, along with home Tests. He also stressed the importance of maintaining coordination with state teams to ensure players remain ready when opportunities arise.

Busy schedule ahead

Australia face an extensive stretch of Test cricket, beginning with a home series against Bangladesh in August, followed by challenging assignments against top sides. The cycle could also include a World Test Championship final and a five-Test Ashes tour in England in 2027, making depth and adaptability within the squad essential.

CA men’s central contracts 2026–27

Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Brendan Doggett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa.