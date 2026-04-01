Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 LSG vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Lucknow Stadium key stats

IPL 2026 LSG vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Lucknow Stadium key stats

Lucknow Super Giants have played 21 matches in the IPL at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, out of which they have won nine matches and have been on the losing end on 11 occasions

Pitch Report for LSG vs DC

Pitch Report for LSG vs DC

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium today, with plenty riding on the season for their captain after an underwhelming debut year in charge. DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss for the match and invited Rishab Pant-led LSG to bat first.
 

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC playing 11  LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav  Impact players: Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akshat Raghuvanshi  DC playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar  Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair 

 
Injuries hampered their plans last time, but a fully fit squad and key additions to the pace attack have significantly strengthened their bowling resources.
 
 
With multiple quicks returning from injury and young options impressing in preparation, Lucknow will hope for a more reliable bowling unit to complement a settled batting line-up. The top order looks formidable, with experienced overseas batters expected to provide stability, while the captain is likely to take on a more prominent role higher up.

Also Read

LSG vs DC key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 live score updates

LSG vs DC LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026: Axar wins the toss for Delhi, opts to bowl first

LSG vs DC broadcast details

IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs DC cricket match live?

Auqib Nabi (centre) celebrating after taking wicket in Ranji Trophy 2026 final (PIC: PTI)

IPL 2026: Auqib Nabi in spotlight amid DC's pace selection dilemma

India vs Zimbabwe T20Is

India set to return to Zimbabwe after two years for three-match T20I series

 
Delhi, meanwhile, appear more settled after last season’s inconsistency. They have addressed their top-order instability and added firepower to the middle order. Despite missing a key overseas pacer, their bowling remains well-rounded, with quality spin options and a strengthened pace attack capable of making an early impact. 
IPL 2026 Match 5, LSG vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

Ekana Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for LSG vs DC, IPL 2026

The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is expected to favour teams that bat first, making the toss an important factor in this contest. The pitch generally starts off well for stroke play, allowing batters to settle and score freely in the initial stages.
 
However, as the game progresses, the surface tends to slow down, bringing bowlers into play—particularly those who rely on variations. Spinners are likely to find increasing assistance in the middle and death overs, with the pitch offering grip and turn if they maintain disciplined lines and lengths.
 
Chasing can become slightly tricky under lights, as the ball holds up on the surface, making timing difficult. Overall, a competitive first-innings total and smart utilisation of spin could be key factors in determining the outcome of this IPL 2026 clash on Wednesday.

IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have played 21 matches in the IPL at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, out of which they have won nine matches and have been on the losing end on 11 occasions. One match ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Delhi Capitals have played just three matches in the IPL at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, out of which they have won two and lost one.

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC head-to-head at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Date Venue Winner Margin
Apr 1, 2023 Lucknow LSG 50 runs
Apr 12, 2024 Lucknow DC 6 wickets
Apr 22, 2025 Lucknow DC 8 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match played at Ekana Cricket Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru was Match 70 of IPL 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
 
LSG batted first in the match and posted 227 for 3 on the board with the help of a brilliant century from Rishabh Pant (118 not out off 61 balls).
 
In reply, RCB, with the help of Jitesh Sharma’s fiery 85-run innings off just 33 balls, chased down the target with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Ekana Cricket Stadium: Key stats

Category Stats
Matches Played 22
Matches Won Batting First 9 (40.91%)
Matches Won Batting Second 12 (54.55%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 14 (63.64%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 7 (31.82%)
Matches with No Result 1 (4.55%)
Highest Individual Innings 118* - R R Pant (LSG) vs RCB, 27/05/2025
Best Bowling 5/14 - M A Wood (LSG) vs DC, 01/04/2023
Highest Team Innings 235/6 - KKR vs LSG, 05/05/2024
Lowest Team Innings 108 - LSG vs RCB, 01/05/2023
Highest Run Chase Achieved 177/2 - PBKS vs LSG, 01/04/2025
Average Runs per Wicket 28.14
Average Runs per Over 8.79
Average Score Batting First 175.36
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

More From This Section

LSG vs DC key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 full scorecard

PBKS vs GT HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly's heroics help Punjab edge past Gujarat

LSG vs DC playing 11

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

PBKS vs GT broadcast details

IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch PBKS vs GT cricket match live?

PBKS vs GT key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Cricket News T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAnthropic Claude Code LeakH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeWhy are Sensex Rising TodayFinancial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance