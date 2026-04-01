IPL 2026 LSG vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Lucknow Stadium key stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium today, with plenty riding on the season for their captain after an underwhelming debut year in charge. DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss for the match and invited Rishab Pant-led LSG to bat first.

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC playing 11 LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav Impact players: Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akshat Raghuvanshi DC playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair

Injuries hampered their plans last time, but a fully fit squad and key additions to the pace attack have significantly strengthened their bowling resources.

With multiple quicks returning from injury and young options impressing in preparation, Lucknow will hope for a more reliable bowling unit to complement a settled batting line-up. The top order looks formidable, with experienced overseas batters expected to provide stability, while the captain is likely to take on a more prominent role higher up.

IPL 2026 Match 5, LSG vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Delhi, meanwhile, appear more settled after last season’s inconsistency. They have addressed their top-order instability and added firepower to the middle order. Despite missing a key overseas pacer, their bowling remains well-rounded, with quality spin options and a strengthened pace attack capable of making an early impact.

Ekana Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for LSG vs DC, IPL 2026

The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is expected to favour teams that bat first, making the toss an important factor in this contest. The pitch generally starts off well for stroke play, allowing batters to settle and score freely in the initial stages.

However, as the game progresses, the surface tends to slow down, bringing bowlers into play—particularly those who rely on variations. Spinners are likely to find increasing assistance in the middle and death overs, with the pitch offering grip and turn if they maintain disciplined lines and lengths.

Chasing can become slightly tricky under lights, as the ball holds up on the surface, making timing difficult. Overall, a competitive first-innings total and smart utilisation of spin could be key factors in determining the outcome of this IPL 2026 clash on Wednesday.

IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have played 21 matches in the IPL at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, out of which they have won nine matches and have been on the losing end on 11 occasions. One match ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Delhi Capitals have played just three matches in the IPL at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, out of which they have won two and lost one.

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC head-to-head at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Date Venue Winner Margin Apr 1, 2023 Lucknow LSG 50 runs Apr 12, 2024 Lucknow DC 6 wickets Apr 22, 2025 Lucknow DC 8 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match played at Ekana Cricket Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru was Match 70 of IPL 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

LSG batted first in the match and posted 227 for 3 on the board with the help of a brilliant century from Rishabh Pant (118 not out off 61 balls).

In reply, RCB, with the help of Jitesh Sharma’s fiery 85-run innings off just 33 balls, chased down the target with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Ekana Cricket Stadium: Key stats