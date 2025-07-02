ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, highest score, cricket stats

India and England are set to clash in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham today. As both teams gear up for the fixture, all eyes will be on the ground conditions, with team selection largely dependent on how the 22 yards is expected to behave over the next five days, starting today.
Business Standard takes a look at the Edgbaston pitch, ground conditions, and key stats to help fans make informed decisions while picking their fantasy playing XIs.
England vs India 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report
There is currently an 11 mm grass cover on the Edgbaston pitch. However, beneath it lies a dry surface. The grass may assist pacers in the opening hour of play, but if the sun comes out early in Birmingham, it is likely to dry up quickly—thereby offering batters the chance to score heavily.
Check India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11 live updates here The unusually warm summer in the United Kingdom could help level the contest for teams batting first—just as it arguably did at Headingley, where India held the upper hand at several points. The dry nature of the Edgbaston surface has already prompted India to consider playing two spinners.
That said, a full five days of cricket may not be guaranteed. The weather forecast for Birmingham includes rain, particularly on days four and five.
Pant eyes elite company at Edgbaston
Rishabh Pant, who cracked 134 and 118 in the first Test, could enter a historic club at Edgbaston. A century here would make him only the seventh visiting batter—and second Indian after Rahul Dravid—to score centuries in three consecutive Tests in England.
Pant has scored 808 runs in 10 Tests in England at an average of 42.52. His last visit to Edgbaston in 2022 saw him hammer 146 off 111 balls, lifting India from 98/5 to 416 in a stunning partnership with Jadeja.
Jaiswal on verge of record
Yashasvi Jaiswal, fresh off a century in the first Test, is closing in on becoming the fastest Indian to 2,000 Test runs. He currently has 1,903 runs in 38 innings at an average of 52.86. If he scores 97 more runs, he will surpass Dravid’s record (40 innings).
Root chases major milestones at his favourite ground
Joe Root, who has 13,087 Test runs, is eyeing a series of individual records. He needs 202 runs to surpass Rahul Dravid’s tally of 13,288 and become the fourth-highest run-getter in Test history.
At Edgbaston, Root has scored 920 runs in nine Tests at an average of 70.76—the most by any batter at the venue. His last three Tests here have yielded 424 runs in five innings at a staggering average of 141.33.
A century in the second Test would give him 37 Test tons, moving him ahead of Steve Smith and Dravid, and closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 51. It would also help him tie with Hashim Amla’s mark of 55 international centuries.
Key stats to look during England vs India 2nd Test
|List of match results in Tests in Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|England
|West Indies
|England
|10 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jul 26-28, 2024
|England
|Australia
|Australia
|2 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jun 16-20, 2023
|England
|India
|England
|7 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jul 1-5, 2022
|England
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|8 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jun 10-13, 2021
|England
|Australia
|Australia
|251 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 1-5, 2019
|England
|India
|England
|31 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 1-4, 2018
|England
|West Indies
|England
|inns & 209 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 17-19, 2017
|England
|Pakistan
|England
|141 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 3-7, 2016
|England
|Australia
|England
|8 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jul 29-31, 2015
|England
|West Indies
|drawn
|-
|Birmingham
|Jun 7-11, 2012
|England
|India
|England
|inns & 242 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 10-13, 2011
|England
|Pakistan
|England
|9 wickets
|Birmingham
|Aug 6-9, 2010
|England
|Australia
|drawn
|-
|Birmingham
|Jul 30-Aug 3, 2009
|England
|South Africa
|South Africa
|5 wickets
|Birmingham
|Jul 30-Aug 2, 2008
|England
|Sri Lanka
|England
|6 wickets
|Birmingham
|May 25-28, 2006
|England
|Australia
|England
|2 runs
|Birmingham
|Aug 4-7, 2005
|England
|West Indies
|England
|256 runs
|Birmingham
|Jul 29-Aug 1, 2004
|England
|South Africa
|drawn
|-
|Birmingham
|Jul 24-28, 2003
|England
|Sri Lanka
|England
|inns & 111 runs
|Birmingham
|May 30-Jun 2, 2002
|England
|Australia
|Australia
|inns & 118 runs
|Birmingham
|Jul 5-8, 2001
|England
|West Indies
|West Indies
|inns & 93 runs
|Birmingham
|Jun 15-17, 2000
What is the highest team total at Edgbaston in Birmingham?
|Highest totals in Tests at Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|England
|710/7d
|188.1
|3.77
|2
|v India
|Birmingham
|won
|10 Aug 2011
|England
|633/5d
|165.2
|3.82
|1
|v India
|Birmingham
|won
|12 Jul 1979
|Pakistan
|608/7d
|195
|3.11
|1
|v England
|Birmingham
|draw
|3 Jun 1971
|West Indies
|606
|143
|4.23
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|won
|14 Jun 1984
|England
|595/5d
|134
|4.44
|2
|v Australia
|Birmingham
|won
|15 Aug 1985
|South Africa
|594/5d
|145
|4.09
|1
|v England
|Birmingham
|draw
|24 Jul 2003
|England
|583/4d
|258
|2.25
|3
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|draw
|30 May 1957
|Australia
|576
|129.4
|4.44
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|won
|5 Jul 2001
|England
|566/9d
|134
|4.22
|1
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|won
|29 Jul 2004
|England
|545
|163.5
|3.32
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Birmingham
|won
|30 May 2002
What is the lowest team at Edgbaston in Birmingham?
|Lowest totals in Tests in Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|South Africa
|30
|12.3
|2.4
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|14 Jun 1924
|Australia
|36
|23
|1.56
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|draw
|29 May 1902
|Pakistan
|72
|39.3
|1.82
|1
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|6 Aug 2010
|Australia
|74
|46
|1.6
|1
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|27 May 1909
|England
|89
|30
|2.96
|3
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|lost
|6 Jul 1995
|West Indies
|91
|34.3
|2.63
|4
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|4 Jul 1963
|India
|92
|36.3
|2.52
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|13 Jul 1967
|New Zealand
|94
|69.3
|1.35
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|5 Jun 1958
|England
|101
|45.3
|2.21
|2
|v Australia
|Birmingham
|lost
|10 Jul 1975
|New Zealand
|107
|37.1
|2.87
|3
|v England
|Birmingham
|lost
|1 Jul 1999
What is the largest victory margins in Edgbaston Test?
|Largest margins in Tests by Innings, runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Winner
|Margin
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|England
|inns & 242 runs
|-
|-
|v India
|Birmingham
|10 Aug 2011
|England
|inns & 209 runs
|-
|-
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|17 Aug 2017
|West Indies
|inns & 180 runs
|-
|-
|v England
|Birmingham
|14 Jun 1984
|England
|inns & 118 runs
|-
|-
|v Australia
|Birmingham
|15 Aug 1985
|Australia
|inns & 118 runs
|-
|-
|v England
|Birmingham
|5 Jul 2001
|England
|inns & 111 runs
|-
|-
|v Sri Lanka
|Birmingham
|30 May 2002
|West Indies
|inns & 93 runs
|-
|-
|v England
|Birmingham
|15 Jun 2000
|Australia
|inns & 85 runs
|-
|-
|v England
|Birmingham
|10 Jul 1975
|England
|inns & 83 runs
|-
|-
|v India
|Birmingham
|12 Jul 1979
|England
|inns & 78 runs
|-
|-
|v India
|Birmingham
|4 Jul 1974
|By runs
|Winner
|Margin
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|England
|256 runs
|479
|55.3
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|29 Jul 2004
|Australia
|251 runs
|398
|52.3
|v England
|Birmingham
|1 Aug 2019
|England
|217 runs
|309
|34.3
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|4 Jul 1963
|England
|205 runs
|343
|77.3
|v New Zealand
|Birmingham
|5 Jun 1958
|England
|141 runs
|343
|70.5
|v Pakistan
|Birmingham
|3 Aug 2016
|England
|132 runs
|410
|112.4
|v India
|Birmingham
|13 Jul 1967
|England
|114 runs
|345
|91.4
|v New Zealand
|Birmingham
|5 Jul 1990
|England
|113 runs
|313
|56.4
|v Pakistan
|Birmingham
|29 Jul 1982
|England
|100 runs
|310
|84
|v South Africa
|Birmingham
|9 Jun 1960
|England
|31 runs
|194
|54.2
|v India
|Birmingham
|1 Aug 2018