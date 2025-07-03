Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Less seam movement at Edgbaston than Leeds, says Jaiswal

ENG vs IND: Less seam movement at Edgbaston than Leeds, says Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiwal: I try to find a solution what can be good in this situation (when he is challenged). Plans are always in the mind

Yashavi Jaiswal

Yashavi Jaiswal. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Birmingham
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

 Yashasvi Jaiswal termed missing a second successive Test ton in England as a "part of the game" while assessing the Edgbaston track to be more conducive for batting compared to one at Leeds where there was more seam movement. India finished day one of the second Test on 310 for 5 riding on skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 114 and Jaiswal's 87.
 
Jaiswal was on course for his second straight Test match hundred but ended up edging a wide half-tracker from Ben Stokes.
 
“It is disappointing to get out like that but it is part of game. But I want to enjoy the game at the same time. I try to find a solution what can be good in this situation (when he is challenged). Plans are always in the mind. 
 
 
“I really enjoyed batting. Initially, I was playing the session and they were bowling well. The wicket was damp. Compared to Leeds, there is less seam movement and bounce here,” said Jaiswal.

He also praised captain Gill, who scored a dogged hundred off 199 balls. It was his back-to-back centuries for the Indian skipper, having scored one on his Test captaincy debut in Leeds.
 
“He has been amazing the way he has been batting, as captain he has been amazing. He is very clear in his head what he needs to do. We are in a good situation. We will try to go as long as we can.” How strong is his self-belief? “Too strong” pat came his response in the post play media interaction. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

