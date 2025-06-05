Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
England announce squad for first Test vs India; Overton, Woakes included

England announce squad for first Test vs India; Overton, Woakes included

Woakes, who has over 180 Test wickets and nearly 2,000 runs, has not played a Test since the 2023 Ashes

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:30 PM IST



England have named a 14-member squad for the first Test against India, starting 20 June at Headingley, Leeds, with experienced pacer Chris Woakes making a return to red-ball cricket. The 36-year-old all-rounder, who played a crucial role in England’s emphatic win over India at Lord’s back in 2018, has been included alongside fellow fast bowler Josh Tongue. Both players will get a tune-up opportunity for the main series by turning out for the England Lions in their second unofficial Test against India A, beginning Friday in Northampton.
 
Woakes, who has over 180 Test wickets and nearly 2,000 runs, has not played a Test since the 2023 Ashes but remains a trusted option in English conditions. The England selectors have also recalled Jamie Overton, despite the pacer recovering from a finger fracture sustained just a week ago. 
 

Woakes, Tongue to warm up with Lions

The ECB noted that Woakes and Tongue were advised to get valuable overs under their belt ahead of the first Test. Woakes, known for his effectiveness in home conditions, especially at Lord’s, last featured prominently in 2018 against India, where he claimed four wickets and smashed an unbeaten 137. Tongue, who impressed in his limited opportunities, will also hope to cement his place for the upcoming series.

Overton’s return and injury watch

Jamie Overton has been included despite a recent hand injury. The ECB confirmed that Overton, who played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, is under constant medical supervision and will be assessed daily. Gus Atkinson, meanwhile, misses out due to a hamstring injury picked up in the recent Test against Zimbabwe.

Spin and youth in the squad

Young spinner Shoaib Bashir, who starred with nine wickets against Zimbabwe, retains his spot as the lone specialist spinner. IPL winner Jacob Bethell and seamer Sam Cook, both of whom impressed recently, have also earned call-ups.

Series schedule and Indian squad overview

The five-match series begins in Leeds before moving to Birmingham, London (Lord’s), Manchester, and The Oval. India, in a transitional phase under new skipper Shubman Gill, will be without veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Mohammed Shami was left out due to lack of match readiness.

England full squad for Test series vs India:

Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.
 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

