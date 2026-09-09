England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Playing 11, live toss time, streaming details

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team will be looking to salvage some pride when they take the field against England for the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, today. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two Tests by comprehensive margins, forcing Pakistan into a seven-player squad overhaul before the tour's completion.

The sweeping changes have added to the uncertainty around a team already struggling for consistency, with several experienced players sent home. Pakistan now face the daunting task of stopping England from completing a series whitewash, while the hosts will be eager to maintain their dominance. With Pakistan's backs firmly against the wall, the final Test promises to test their resilience and ability to respond under immense pressure.

England eye series whitewash

England have been in complete control of the series, securing emphatic victories in Leeds and at Lord's. Their pace attack has been the standout feature, repeatedly exposing Pakistan's batting and ensuring the visitors have failed to cross 200 in either Test.

Joe Root's return to permanent captaincy following Ben Stokes' retirement has also begun positively, although England will want greater contributions from their batting unit. Emilio Gay and Jordan Cox remain in search of substantial scores, while Dan Lawrence has impressed on his Test return without yet converting his starts into a big innings.

ALSO READ: Pakistan squad overhaul was news to me says Babar ahead of England Test With the series already secured, England's objective is straightforward: finish the campaign with a clean sweep and carry their momentum forward.

Pakistan face uphill battle after squad overhaul

Pakistan's preparations for the series finale have been dominated by events away from the field. Seven players were recalled after the heavy defeat at Lord's, including established names and former captains, leaving the visitors with an inexperienced group for the decisive Test. The PCB has also ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the sweeping changes.

For Babar Azam and coach Mike Hesson, the challenge is now to quickly rebuild confidence and extract a performance from a squad that has undergone a dramatic transformation. Pakistan have often produced their best cricket when pushed to the brink, but against an England side that has dominated every department so far, they will need something special to avoid a 3-0 whitewash.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Playing 11

England playing 11 (probable): Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Ali

England vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 94

England won: 32

Pakistan won: 23

Draws: 39

Ties: 0

No results: 0

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Full squad

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Sam Cook, Ollie Pope

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Imran, Saad Baig, Abdullah Fazal, Razaullah

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming and telecast, ENG vs PAK live toss time

When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test take place?

The third and final Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Wednesday, September 9.

What is the venue of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

Edgbaston, Birmingham, will host the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test match.

At what time will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live action will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

At what time will the England vs Pakistan live toss take place on September 9?

The live toss for the third and final Test between England captain Joe Root and Pakistan captain Babar Azam will take place at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live in India.

How can fans watch the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test for free in India?

SonyLIV will live stream the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India for free through its app and website.