Home / Cricket / News / Here's why captain Shubman Gill was left fuming on Day 2 of the Lord's Test

Here's why captain Shubman Gill was left fuming on Day 2 of the Lord's Test

The incident took place during the 91st over of the match and 8th over of the day when India walked up to the umpires looking to change the ball

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

The controversy around the Dukes ball used for the ongoing England vs India Test series added another chapter, as during the first hour of gameplay on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord's, the Indian team was once again seen to be unhappy with the quality of the ball and had an animated chat with the on-field umpires. 
 
The incident took place during the 91st over of the match and 8th over of the day, when India walked up to the umpires looking to change the ball. The umpires accepted the request and handed India a replacement ball, but Gill and company were not happy with the condition of the replacement ball either. Notably, India were given a new ball after the 80-over mark in the innings, which means the new ball should be 10 overs old—but clearly, Gill did not see it that way and was seen engaging in an animated chat with the umpires.
 
 
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was bowling at the time, was also serious and was heard saying, “This is a 10-over-old ball? Seriously?” But the umpires refused to change the replacement ball, as the Indian skipper walked away in displeasure.
 

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

