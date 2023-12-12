Sensex (-0.54%)
ICC U19 WC: India to open campaign against Bangladesh on January 20

India will start their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa as per ICC's revised schedule, which was released on Monday.

ICC Under 19 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh final

Bangladesh cricket teram celebrate with the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup trophy after beating India by 3 wickets in the Super League Final match between India and Bangladesh at JB Marks Oval, in Potchefstroom. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Dubai
Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
India will start their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa as per ICC's revised schedule, which was released on Monday.
The fixture had to be renewed after the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the ICC suspended the island nation for political interference in cricketing administration.
India have been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA.
After their match against Bangladesh, India will face Ireland on January 25 at Bloemfontein and in their last league match on January 28, they will be up against the USA at the same venue.
The tournament will open with a double header on January 19 as Ireland will face-off against the USA at Bloemfontein while West Indies and South Africa will meet each other at the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom.
India's schedule:

January 20: India vs Bangladesh.
January 25: India vs Ireland

January 28: India vs USA

Other groupings:

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland.
Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Namibia, Zimbabwe.
Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

