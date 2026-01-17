ICC U19 WC live streaming: Where to watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 match today?

India will face Bangladesh in their second group-stage fixture of the ICC U-19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, with the five-time champions aiming to extend their confident start to the tournament. Ayush Mhatre’s team opened their campaign with a dominant six-wicket victory over the USA after skittling them out for a mere 107 in a rain-interrupted match. Right-arm pacer Henil Patel was the standout performer with a sensational 5/16, supported ably by a disciplined Indian bowling unit.

While the win was clinical, India will hope their batters get a more substantial test this time. Openers Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi will again set the tone, with Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu providing balance in the middle order. India’s bowling resources remain formidable, featuring pacers like Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh and Udhav Mohan, alongside spinners Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel and Mohamed Enaan.

Check all the live updates of the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026 match here Bangladesh, however, will not be pushovers. After a comfortable win against the USA, they carry momentum into this contest. Captain Azizul Hakim and vice-captain Zawad Abrar have been prolific run-scorers at this level, while Kalam Siddiki adds further stability. Their bowling attack — led by pacers Iqbal Hossain and Al Fahad and left-arm spinner Samiun Basir — is among the best since the last edition and could trouble India in pace-friendly conditions.

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Broadcast details

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Bangladesh Broadcast details Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Jio Hotstar United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV Pakistan PTV Sports Myco Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, January 17.

What will be the venue for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the toss for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.