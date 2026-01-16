Friday, January 16, 2026 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs GG head-to-head record over the years

Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs GG head-to-head record over the years

Both RCB and GG are on par in head-to-head encounters after three WPL seasons

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

Consistency has been the hallmark of Royal Challengers Bengaluru so far, and they will look to extend their stay at the top when they meet Gujarat Giants in a high-stakes WPL encounter on Friday. RCB enter the contest riding back-to-back wins, highlighted by a dominant run chase that underlined their growing authority this season.
 
A key boost for Bengaluru has been the return to form of captain Smriti Mandhana, whose composed innings brought stability at the top. Support from aggressive partners and the finishing prowess of Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk have made their batting line-up one of the most feared in the league.
 
 
Gujarat, meanwhile, are searching for answers after defensive lapses proved expensive against Mumbai Indians. While Kanika Ahuja and Bharti Fulmali provided sparks with the bat, the Giants need bigger contributions from Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner. With their bowling also under scrutiny, Gujarat must deliver a far more disciplined performance to derail the confident RCB juggernaut. 
 
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how the RCB vs GG head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants: Head to head in WPL

Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue
6th Match 2023 Gujarat Giants (201-7)* RCB Women (190-6) Mar 8, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
16th Match 2023 RCB Women (189-2) Gujarat Giants (188-4)* Mar 18, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
5th Match 2024 RCB Women (110-2) Gujarat Giants (107-7) Feb 27, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
13th Match 2024 Gujarat Giants (199-5) RCB Women (180-8) Mar 6, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
1st Match 2025 RCB Women (202-4) Gujarat Giants (201-5) Feb 14, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi
12th Match 2025 Gujarat Giants (126-4) RCB Women (125-7) Feb 27, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
WPL 2023
 
In the opening season of the WPL, i.e. WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants faced each other twice in the group stages. Both teams secured one win against each other and finished fourth and fifth in the points table, respectively.
 
WPL 2024
 
The two sides faced each other twice in the group stages of WPL 2024, and it was once again a 1-1 affair. However, while GG once again finished at the bottom of the points table, RCB went on to become the champions of the season.
 
WPL 2025
 
Finally, in WPL 2025, both teams once again played each other twice in the group stages only, and once again the record was 1-1. However, for the first time in three seasons, GG finished above, in the number three spot, in comparison to RCB, who finished fourth after the group stages.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

