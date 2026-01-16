RCB vs GG live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

The coin flip of the match went in GG's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after the toss: Smriti Mandhana (RCB): Tosses are never in your control. I think it’s good to experience different situations early in the tournament. If you keep bowling first initially and then later have to bat first, it helps. I’m happy with it. The wicket has been pretty even in terms of batting first or fielding. If we play good cricket, the toss won’t matter as much. It’s more about continuing the same things. Doing the basics right. The work ethic in this team has been really good. Everyone is working extremely hard. I see a lot of girls hitting the gym, and it’s been hard for our coach to get everyone out of the nets, even after practice - which is always a good sign. So it’s about keeping all of that intact till the end of the season. It really depends on the situation. We don’t want to label it as one particular way of playing. It depends on how the situation is and how well we’re timing the ball. With Grace (Harris), you don’t really need to tell her how to bat, she bats the way she bats. For all of us, it’s about executing what we plan. If we need to play the anchor role, we should be able to do that too. We want to play positive and aggressive cricket, but I wouldn’t say that’s the only way we’re going to go forward. We’re going in with the same team. Ashley Gardner (GG): We’re going to have a bowl tonight. I think nothing really changes for us in terms of process. Over the last couple of games, it’s shown that it’s a used wicket. With a harder ball, the spinners do get a little bit out of it as well. For our bowling group, it’s about taking early wickets and then trying to restrict them to a chaseable total. It’s quite hard to defend at this ground, so ultimately we want to keep them to as little as possible and then let our batting do the talking at the end. Our batting has been great, no doubt, but there are definitely areas with the ball where we can improve. That’s always the case. It might sound cliche, but it’s about sticking to what we do really well. Of course, you consider the opposition, but it’s more about keeping things simple. At this ground, you need two or three options with the ball because it’s really nice to bat on. So we just need to be very clear at the top of our mark, whether we’re trying to restrict or take wickets. Shivani Singh comes in for her debut today. RCB vs GG playing 11: RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell GG playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Shivani Singh, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur