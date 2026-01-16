RCB vs GG live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?
Gujarat Giants have been in excellent form this year, while Royal Challengers have shown their strength in earlier games collecting vital points.
In the 9th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 today, Gujarat Giants Women are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
|WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG be played?
The RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 16.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG?
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
When will the toss for the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG in India?
The live telecast of the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG in India?
The live streaming of the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST