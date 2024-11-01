Business Standard
IND vs AUS: Rohit's men won't play intra squad match ahead of Perth Test

India had chosen an intra-squad game as their sole warm-up ahead of the first Test on November 22, instead of facing an Australian domestic team in a practice match.

India’s first Test against Australia in Perth will mark their opening competitive match on the tour, as the BCCI has decided to cancel a planned three-day intra-squad game at the WACA. Originally, India’s tour was scheduled to kick off with a behind-closed-doors warm-up match against India A from November 15-17, as they aim for a third consecutive Test series win in Australia.
 
However, ESPNcricinfo reports that India’s management has opted for an alternative approach, choosing three days of intensive training at the WACA. The training will feature net sessions and match simulation exercises on the center wicket. After India’s training period, Australia is also expected to use the WACA to prepare, particularly benefitting players who have had limited recent match exposure.  "Going to be some good centre wickets with our boys bowling in Perth, in similar conditions to what you're going to get at Optus Stadium. [It's] probably going to be enough," Steven Smith recently said about preparing for the Test series with centre wicket practice at the WACA.
 
 
Initially, India had chosen an intra-squad game as their sole warm-up ahead of the first Test on November 22, instead of facing an Australian domestic team in a practice match. 
Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, India A was scheduled to play against India’s Test squad following their four-day matches against Australia A in Mackay and at the MCG.
 
India A’s 15-member squad arrived in Brisbane on October 25 and 26 in stages, though the first group of players experienced a delay in deboarding due to a passenger feeling unwell.
 

India vs Australia India cricket team Test Cricket Cricket

Nov 01 2024

