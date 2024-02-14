Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Bumrah reverse swing magic loading feels Zaheer Khan

Jasprit Bumrah put up a reverse swing masterclass in Vizag for a match haul of nine wickets as India levelled the series

Jasprit Bumrah (VC) of India celebrating the wicket of Tom Hartley of England during the 2nd day of the second test match between India and England held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels the Rajkot pitch will be similar to the ones in Hyderabad and Vizag, bringing reverse swing into play once again.
Jasprit Bumrah put up a reverse swing masterclass in Vizag for a match haul of nine wickets as India levelled the series.
"I hope the pitch is on similar lines to the one in Hyderabad and Vizag," Zaheer told JioCinema.
"On that kind of a surface, we should be able to see a good contest between bat and ball for the first two days and spin comes into play on the third day.
"You'll see some reverse swing as well. And on the fourth and fifth days, you'll have the spinners dominating.
"If that is the pattern, it will make for a nice viewing experience for all the spectators and the fans will enjoy."

Former England batter Owais Shah could not agree more.
"The big match-up will be between Jasprit Bumrah and England's middle-order. That's because Bumrah will be able to generate reverse swing in Rajkot," Owais said.
"When he bowls with the old ball, it becomes difficult for the England batters. That's because he's getting wickets and not giving away runs."

Keeping that in mind, the Ben Stokes-led side have chosen for a two-seam attack, bringing in speedster Mark Wood to pair up with veteran James Anderson.
India will announce their team only at toss. Zaheer feels India will need to make some "complex" decisions as spinner all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to return at his home venue.
"That's another headache once you have picked the squad! Whether it's going to be Axar (Patel), whether it's going to be Kuldeep (Yadav) or you are going to pick all of them," Zaheer said.
"This is something India will be thinking about, whether you need that extra bowler along with Jasprit (Bumrah).
"It will also depend on how the pitch is going to play, so some complex decision making will be involved. But there's a lot to think about for the decision makers," said Zaheer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Zaheer Khan India vs England

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

