WPL 2026: UPW vs GG - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats
The pitches in Vadodara have so far played slower and stayed lower than those at the DY Patil Stadium, keeping totals in check and making chases around 155 far from straightforward.
In Match 14 of the Women’s Premier League 2026, UP Warriorz face Gujarat Giants at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Thursday. The two teams may be tied on wins on the points table, but they head into the Vadodara leg in very different form. Meg Lanning’s Warriorz have turned their season around with back-to-back wins over Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai, while the Giants arrive after three consecutive defeats, including a heavy loss in their first outing in the city.
UP Warriorz began the campaign poorly, losing their first three matches, but the team management persisted with the same core group. That backing is starting to show results, with experienced players, led by Lanning, finding rhythm at the right time. The move to a fresh venue, though, brings another set of conditions to adjust to. One concern for the side is the ongoing lean patch for Kiran Navgire, who has scored only 16 runs in five matches.
Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, are still searching for a settled playing 11. Beth Mooney’s lack of runs has left the batting order under pressure, making the team increasingly reliant on Sophie Devine and captain Ash Gardner for major contributions. Their campaign has also been affected by tactical lapses with the ball and missed chances in the field. Back in home conditions, the Giants will look to steady themselves, but much of the workload is again likely to fall on their overseas players.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Pitch report
Thursday’s match will be the third WPL fixture at the Kotambi Stadium this season. The pitches in Vadodara have so far played slower and stayed lower than those at the DY Patil Stadium, keeping totals in check and making chases around 155 far from straightforward. Both teams have also been expensive with the ball this season — Gujarat Giants have the highest economy rate so far (9.61), with UP Warriorz next at 9.07.
Gujarat Giants have already featured at this venue, against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Ash Gardner once again carried much of the scoring burden. That reliance on overseas batting has been a recurring theme for them through the season.
With the surface expected to favour spin, UP Warriorz’s spin options — Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Chloe Tryon and Asha Sobhana — could be key in shaping the contest. Gujarat Giants come into the match after two demoralising defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, games where early wickets did not translate into sustained control as their bowlers struggled to keep the pressure on through the middle overs.
BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara: Key WPL stats
|Kotambi Stadium Vadodara WPL key stats
|Stat
|Detail
|Matches
|8
|Won Batting First
|1
|Won Chasing
|7
|Highest Total
|202/4 by RCB vs GG
|Lowest Total
|120 All Out by GG vs MI
|Highest Successful Chase
|202/4 in 18.3 overs by RCB vs GG
|Lowest Total Defended
|178/6 in 20 overs by RCB vs GG
|Highest Individual Score
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 80 off 59 balls vs DC
|Most Runs
|Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 141 runs in 3 innings
|Best Bowling Innings
|Hayley Matthews (MI) - 3/16 in 4 overs vs GG
|Most Wickets
|Annabel Sutherland (DC), Hayley Matthews (MI), Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB) - 5 wickets each
|Total 6s
|48 sixes
|Most 6s
|Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 12 sixes
|Total 4s
|218 fours
|Most 4s
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 24 fours
