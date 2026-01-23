India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?
India and New Zealand will face each other for the first time in Raipur in a T20I match today
India are taking on New Zealand in the second T20 international today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur today, with both teams entering the contest with clear but contrasting goals. Having stamped their authority in the series opener, the hosts will be eager to extend their dominance, while the Black Caps are focused on staging a comeback to keep the series alive.
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.
|India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Live Telecast
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App / Website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
|Australia
|Fox Sports / Channel 7
|Kayo Sports
|Middle East
|BeIN Sports
|BeIN Connect
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|Europe (Selected)
|Local Sports Channels
|YuppTV
India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 take place?
The second match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday (January 23).
What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20?
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the India vs New Zealand second T20 match on January 23.
What is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live toss time?
The toss for the second T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match?
The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
