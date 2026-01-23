India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

India are taking on New Zealand in the second T20 international today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur today, with both teams entering the contest with clear but contrasting goals. Having stamped their authority in the series opener, the hosts will be eager to extend their dominance, while the Black Caps are focused on staging a comeback to keep the series alive.

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Suryakumar Yadav (India): We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. It looks good. We play every game, we try and improve on every aspects, we will try and do same things in every department. We have two changes - Axar got hit last night, Bumrah is resting, Harshit and Kuldeep come in. Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): We would have also bowled. Every time you play against a quality side in their conditions, you learn something. We have three changes - Seifert comes in for Robinson, Clark is out and Foulkes comes in, Matt Henry is also in. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I playing 11: India playing 11 vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy New Zealand playing 11 vs India: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 broadcasting details Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect Africa SuperSport SuperSport App Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV

India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 take place?

The second match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday (January 23).

What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20?

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the India vs New Zealand second T20 match on January 23.

What is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live toss time?

The toss for the second T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.