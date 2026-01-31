Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

Pakistan head into this match with a 1-0 lead after a 22-run victory in the opening game, which marked their first T20I win over Australia in over seven years.

Shashwat Nishant
3 min read

Pakistan (PAK) will take on Australia (AUS) in the second T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today. Pakistan head into this match with a 1-0 lead after a 22-run victory in the opening game, which marked their first T20I win over Australia in over seven years. This was a significant achievement, considering their seven-match losing streak against the Men in Yellow in this format.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. 

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq

 

Australia playing 11: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

 
  
In the first T20I, Pakistan posted 168/8 after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Despite a strong start from Australia, reaching 57/2 in the powerplay, their chase faltered under pressure. The pitch, which offered plenty of turn, played a key role in Pakistan's success, as spinners like Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz dominated the middle overs to restrict the Australians.

With the series on the line, both teams will be keen to seize momentum. Australia will need to bounce back quickly, while Pakistan will look to carry forward the confidence from their thrilling win. Expect another closely contested match in Lahore, where the spinners will once again play a pivotal role. 
 
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and Australia be played?
The Pakistan and Australia 2nd T20 match will be played on Saturday, January 31.
 
What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia?
The Pakistan and Australia 2nd T20 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
 
When will the toss for the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20 take place?
The toss for the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at 4 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?
The live telecast for the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be available on the Sports TV Youtube channel in India.

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

