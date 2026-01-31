Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan register first T20I series win against Australia since 2018

Pakistan register first T20I series win against Australia since 2018

With the spinners coming in handy for the hosts, they might pack a solid punch going into the T20 World Cup as well.

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has clinched the T20I series against Australia for the first time since 2018, marking a significant achievement in their cricketing history. The series win came after a dominant performance in the 2nd T20I, where Pakistan triumphed by a convincing 90 runs. The victory not only secured the series but also showcased the resilience and skill of Pakistan's players as they dismantled Australia in all departments of the game.
 
Pakistan's Early Breakthroughs and First Win in 7 Years
 
The series had started with a bang as Pakistan pulled off a remarkable win in the first T20I, breaking a seven-year drought against Australia in T20I cricket. The last time Pakistan defeated Australia in a T20I was in 2018, and this win was a huge confidence boost for the team. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated, with Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed taking key wickets to restrict Australia to a low total. With a dominant win in the first match, Pakistan had already gained the upper hand, setting up the 2nd T20I as a potential series decider. 
 
 
Pakistan's Comprehensive Win in 2nd T20I

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Santner strikes as Surya departs after fiery 63

PAK beat AUS in a T20I series for the first time since 2018

Pakistan vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 2nd T20I: PAK beat AUS by 90 runs to clinch series in Lahore

IND vs NZ 5th T20I pitch report

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Trivandrum pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs New Zealand 5th T20 broadcasting details

India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20I match today?

IND vs NZ 5th T20I preview

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I preview, team news, live streaming, toss time

 
Pakistan posted an imposing total of 198/7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan leading the charge with crucial contributions. Australia, in reply, struggled from the outset, with Shadab Khan picking up crucial wickets, including the dismissals of Matthew Short and Sean Abbott, as Australia’s middle order crumbled under pressure.
 
The star of the show, however, was Abrar Ahmed, who produced a brilliant performance with the ball, picking up a 3-wicket haul and ensuring Pakistan’s dominance. Australia’s response was never threatening as they were bowled out for just 108 in 16.5 overs, falling 90 runs short of their target.
 
A Series to Remember for Pakistan
 
With the 2nd T20I win, Pakistan secured the series, their first T20I series win against Australia in over six years. This victory was a testament to Pakistan’s growing strength in the shortest format and a promising sign ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. With the spinners coming in handy for the hosts, they might pack a solid punch going into the World Cup as well.

More From This Section

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20 live streaming

Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20 preview

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

SL vs ENG 1st T20I ends in the favour of England

Sri Lanka vs England HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20: ENG win rain curtailed tie by 11 runs (DLS) in Pallekele

WPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios explained

WPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: How Mi, GG, DC, UPW can qualify?

SL vs ENG 1st T20 live streaming

Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20I match today?

Topics : Cricket News Pakistan cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Budget 2026 Date TimeStocks to Watch TodayOla Electric LayoffsGold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayEpstein File on Bill Gates and MuskUN Funding CrisisIs Market Open on Budget Day Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026