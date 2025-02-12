Business Standard

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill creates history with century in Ahmedabad

Gill becomes the first Indian batter to score a century in all three formats at one venue

India’s One Day International (ODI) vice-captain and star batter Shubman Gill created history on Wednesday at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium with his brilliant century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. Gill, with his century in an ODI match at Ahmedabad, has become the first Indian batter to score 100-plus runs in an innings in all three formats at a single venue. He had earlier recorded scores of 125 in Twenty20 International (T20I) matches and 128 in Test matches to achieve this historic milestone.
 
Players with a century in all formats at a single venue
 
 
Player Venue Location
Faf du Plessis Wanderers Johannesburg
David Warner Adelaide Oval Adelaide
Babar Azam National Stadium Karachi
Quinton de Kock Supersport Park Centurion
Shubman Gill Motera Ahmedabad
 
 
Fastest to 2,500 ODI runs 

Apart from his record at the venue, Gill also became the fastest player to complete 2,500 ODI runs in the least number of innings. Gill reached the milestone in just 50 innings, one fewer than South African batter Hashim Amla’s record of 51 innings.
 
Players with the fewest innings to 2,500 ODI runs
 
Rank Player Innings
1 Shubman Gill 50
2 Hashim Amla 51
3 Imam-ul-Haq 52
4 Vivian Richards 56
5 Jonathan Trott 56
 

