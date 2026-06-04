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Home / Cricket / News / India should stick with someone at no. 3: Assistant coach Ten Doeschate

India should stick with someone at no. 3: Assistant coach Ten Doeschate

Since Pujara's retirement, Shubman Gill, Padikkal, Sudharsan, Karun Nair and Washington Sundar have all been tried in the no. 3 position.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan

Press Trust of India Mullanpur
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate conceded that too many players have batted at number three in Test matches after Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement and it was time that either Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal is given a long rope at the key batting position.

Pujara announced his retirement in 2025 but last played in white flannels for India in the WTC final in 2023. Since then Shubman Gill, Padikkal, Sudharsan, Karun Nair and Washington Sundar have all been tried in that position.

Sudharsan has played six Tests and has managed a not-so-impressive average of 27 plus.

"There's been a lot of changes in that spot and and that's not ideal, you know. You need to look at the incumbents for that role and and maybe stick with someone," Ten Doeschate said at a press conference on Thursday.

 

While both Sudharsan and Padikkal have been getting long rope at nets, Ten Doeschate didnt want to spill the beans about the one who would make it.

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On the day, during slip formation, Padikkal was seen standing alongside KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill. After Rahul went to the nets, Sudharsan came in.

During nets, Sudharsan once again lost the grip on his bat which slipped and flew backwards like it happened in IPL twice.

"It's a difficult position to bat in and a very important position to bat. Dev comes in with a ton of runs in domestic cricket across all the formats and obviously Sai's been high on runs in IPL with Gujarat, so they're both in good form.

"Whoever plays they'll be given a bit of a run. That's quite difficult with one Test match now, and then we don't play a Test match for another two months, and then we play two Test matches, and then you don't play for a while. So, you know, we need to factor that in," Ten Doeschate said citing a practical problem.

However he maintained that one needs to quickly decide and continue with the person of choice.

"The main point around there is we want to make a decision and then trust that person to grow into the role, and ideally quickly. Where we find ourselves in the WTC table? It's probably something we could have done better leading up to this is maybe backing someone in a different spot." 

  Siraj looks fine assures Dutch coach  While there were reports about Mohammed Siraj's workload management, the Hyderabad fast bowler looked in fine rhythm at the nets.

"Siraj bowled yesterday, he looked absolutely fine."  Suthar vs Dubey? Keep guessing  If one goes purely by net petformance, Manav Suthar looks a way more crafty bowler compared to Harsh Dubey but the Vidarbha slow left arm orthodox's better batting skills could get him a maiden Test cap.

Suthar is no mug with the bat having a first class ton under his belt.

Ten Doeschate said only one among Suthar and Dubey will play alongside Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

"The chance of both of them playing in the Test are probably pretty small. We haven't finalised the combination but I imagine, Kuldeep will play and Washington will play, and then one of those two will play," Ten Doeschate said.

Combination is being looked keeping the WTC games in mind.

"I would imagine we play two seamers and a spinning all-rounder, and two spinners (spin-all-rounders) if you consider that the two guys we brought in can bat a little bit as well."  "It's going to be nine crucial Test matches in the in the WTC cycle, and sort of our last chance of making that final which is top of priority at the moment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Test Cricket India cricket team

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

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