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Corrective measures underway, Cricket Canada reacts after ICC suspension

Cricket Canada described the decision as unexpected but stressed that it respects the ICC's ruling and remains committed to meeting all compliance requirements

Canada cricket team

Canada cricket team

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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Cricket Canada has said it has already begun implementing corrective measures after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended its membership over governance and financial concerns.
 
The associate member described the decision as unexpected but stressed that it respects the ICC's ruling and remains committed to meeting all compliance requirements.
 
The suspension was announced during the ICC Board meeting in Ahmedabad, with the global body citing serious breaches of membership obligations.
 
While Cricket Canada remains suspended, the ICC has allowed Canadian national teams to continue participating in international events to ensure players are not adversely affected by the decision. 
 

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Cricket Canada begins governance reforms

In a statement to Sportsnet, Cricket Canada said it had launched immediate and structured corrective measures after receiving notice from the ICC.
 
The board said it had directed its committee to accelerate investigations and reforms aimed at strengthening governance, financial oversight, and reporting systems. The organisation maintained that it is fully committed to satisfying all compliance requirements laid down by the ICC.
 
Cricket Canada further stated that governance, administrative, and financial deficiencies identified by the ICC are being addressed through a comprehensive reform process.

ICC suspension follows governance concerns

The ICC suspended Cricket Canada with immediate effect following what it described as serious breaches of membership obligations.
 
However, the governing body clarified that Canadian players would not be penalised by the decision. National representative teams will continue to be eligible for ICC tournaments during the suspension period.
 
The ICC also confirmed that Cricket Canada will receive a set of reinstatement conditions designed to address governance and administrative shortcomings. Compliance with those conditions will be monitored by the ICC Normalisation Committee before any decision on reinstatement is taken.

Corruption investigation remains under scrutiny

The suspension comes amid an ongoing ICC investigation into allegations of corruption involving Cricket Canada that were highlighted in the CBC documentary Corruption, Crime and Cricket earlier this year.
 
Cricket Canada said it continues to operate within the ICC's anti-corruption framework and remains compliant with applicable requirements. The organisation added that any conclusions arising from the investigation should be based on verified facts and due process.
 
Canada, an ICC associate member, participated in the T20 World Cup earlier this year and remains eligible to compete in ICC events despite the suspension of its national governing body.

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Topics : ICC Cricket News

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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