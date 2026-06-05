India vs Afghanistan one-off Test playing 11, live match time, streaming

For the second time in their cricketing history, India and Afghanistan will take on each other in red-ball cricket when the two sides take the field on Saturday, June 6, for the one-off Test at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The last time the two sides played a Test match against each other was back in 2018, when India secured a mammoth innings-and-262-run win over Afghanistan.

The match will be important for the Indian side, who will be playing their first Test since a 0-2 loss to South Africa last year, and will be hoping to gain some momentum going ahead in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle with a win over the less experienced Afghanistan side.

India team news:

India are expected to use the Test as an opportunity to assess key combinations ahead of the Sri Lanka series. One major selection call revolves around the No. 3 position, with Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal competing for a long-term role in the batting order.

Ravindra Jadeja has been rested, opening the door for either Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey to stake a claim as India's future spin-bowling all-rounder.

Captain Shubman Gill will lead a relatively young side featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

Mohammed Siraj is set to spearhead the pace attack, while Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin could play a crucial role. The match offers India a chance to fine-tune combinations.

Afghanistan team news:

Afghanistan enter the one-off Test with little pressure and an opportunity to test themselves against a rebuilding Indian side. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi leads a squad that blends experience with emerging talent, with Rahmat Shah remaining a key pillar of the batting unit.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz could provide aggression at the top, while all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai adds balance with both bat and ball.

ALSO READ: Will Rashid play Tests? It's between him and selectors: skipper Shahidi The visitors have had limited red-ball preparation, holding a camp in Jalalabad before travelling to India. Afghanistan have played only 12 Tests since their debut in 2018, highlighting their relative inexperience at this level. However, Shahidi's men will aim to compete strongly, improve on their heavy defeat to India eight years ago and challenge the hosts.

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai (W), Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Sediqullah Atal

India vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head record in Tests

Total matches: 1

India won: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Draw: 0

Tie: 0

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test: Full squads

India Test squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (W), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar

Afghanistan Test squad: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai (W), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test be played?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test will begin on Saturday, June 6.

What will be the venue for the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

What time will the toss for the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test take place?

The toss for the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test will take place at 9 am IST on Day 1 of the Test match, i.e., on Saturday.

What time will the first ball of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test be bowled?

The first ball of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test will be bowled at 9.30 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.