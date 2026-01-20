Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: Updated points table and qualification scenario of all five teams

WPL 2026: Updated points table and qualification scenario of all five teams

Mumbai Indians are now the only team that despite being in playoff contention, cannot finish at the top of the table and punch a direct ticket to the final

WPL 2026 qualification scenario

WPL 2026 qualification scenario

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is now entering its final phase of group-stage matches, with only seven games left before the playoffs start after Tuesday’s thrilling clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
 
The race for the playoffs is on, and the 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are sitting at the top of the points table with five wins in five matches, have already filled one of the three spots.
 
All remaining four teams are still in contention for the remaining two spots, with somewhat similar records so far in the group stages. Mumbai Indians, despite the loss against DC, have managed to keep the number two spot with just four points but a healthier net run rate than the other three teams.
 
 
UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, all three with four points from five games, are fighting on equal terms at numbers three, four and five spots. 

Also Read

WPL 2026 DC vs MI full scorecard

DC vs MI HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Jemimah-bowlers shine as DC beat MI to stay alive in playoff race

Tanzania's Under-19 squad

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Rehaan replaces injured Dylan in Tanzania squad

DC vs MI live streaming wpl 2026

DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

DC vs MI head to head stats

Women's Premier League 2026: DC vs MI head-to-head stats over the years

DC vs MI pitch report WPL 2026

WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of BCA Stadium, Vadodara

 
With all this in mind, let’s take a look at the updated points table and playoff qualification scenario of all five teams in WPL 2026.
 
WPL 2026: Points table
 
Team M W L T N/R PT NRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.882
Mumbai Indians Women 6 2 4 0 0 4 0.046
UP Warriorz Women 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.483
Delhi Capitals Women 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.586
Gujarat Giants Women 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.864

WPL 2026: Qualification scenario

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
 
The 2024 champions RCB are so far the only team to confirm their place in the WPL 2026 playoffs. However, to confirm their finish at the top of the points table and secure a direct ticket to the final, they need to win at least one of their remaining three games. Every other team losing one match each will also confirm their top spot finish at the WPL 2026 points table.
 
Mumbai Indians (MI)
 
The defending champions Mumbai Indians, after losing their third straight game in WPL 2026 following a defeat to Delhi Capitals in their sixth game, have become the first team to be eliminated from the race of finishing at the top of the points table. Given the history of the WPL, MI will need to win both their remaining two games if they wish to secure their place in the playoffs and also hope that two of the three teams below them do not take their total number of wins to four if they wish to stay alive.
 
UP Warriorz (UPW)
 
After finishing last in WPL 2024, UP Warriorz had a dismal start to WPL 2026, losing three out of their first three games. However, they made a strong comeback and won their next two games and are currently sitting at the number three spot on the points table. If the Meg Lanning-led side manage to win all their remaining three games, they will guarantee a place in the playoffs. They can also qualify with two wins, given that GG lose two more games and DC lose one more game out of their remaining matches.
 
Delhi Capitals (DC)
 
Three-time finalists DC are the team with the biggest challenge ahead of them if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. They not only need to win all their three games but also have to aim for big wins to improve their net run rate. However, their latest win against MI has kept them in the list of teams still in contention for a fourth consecutive table-top finish. 
Gujarat Giants (GG)
 
After finishing third in WPL 2025, GG had a perfect start to WPL 2026, winning three of their games. However, since then they have lost three games in a row and are now fifthon the points table. They will need to win all their remaining games if they wish to qualify for the playoffs with ease. Two wins can also do the trick for them if DC and UPW fail to reach the eight-point mark.
 

More From This Section

DC vs MI WPL 2026 playing 11

WPL 2026: Delhi vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming details

Vaishnavi Sharma

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Vaishnavi Sharma as G Kamalini's replacement

AFG vs WI 1st T20I

Afghanistan vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20I: AFG beat WI by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead in series

WPL 2026 points table, Orange Cap and purple cap standings

WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, DC, MI rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

WPL 2026 RCb qualify for the playoffs

GG vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: RCB qualify for playoffs with record 6th consecutive win

Topics : Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today