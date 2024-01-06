Injured Rashid Khan named as player in Afghanistan squad for India series

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan, at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: PTI

Rashid Khan on Saturday, January 6, was named in Afghanistan’s squad for a three-match T20 international series against India, despite not having recovered fully from back surgery, which he underwent recently. Rashid, the regular skipper of the Afghanistan T20 team, will travel as a player but might not feature in any of the matches. The team will be led by opening batter Ibrahim Zadran.

Zadran, who took over from Rashid saw his team beat UAE 2-1 recently in Dubai, ahead of their India tour.





Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), while announcing the team, said that the board was excited for Afghanistan's maiden tour of India for a bilateral three-match series. Afghanistan players are familiar with Indian conditions, having played many matches here in Dehradun, Greater Noida, and Lucknow as their adopted home grounds.

“India is the top-ranked side in the world and it’s very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them,” Ashraf was quoted as saying on the ACB’s official website.

Ashraf, a former Afghan player himself, further said that he no longer believes that Afghanistan is the underdog and therefore looks forward to a highly competitive series against India.

Afghanistan’s Squad for the three-match T20I Series against India

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, and Rashid Khan.

