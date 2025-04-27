Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Naman Dhir says nothing special about facing Mahesh after MI win

Naman said Punjab has had great players like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, who set the example for youngsters

Naman Dhir

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede in an important game of the IPL 2025 season by 54 runs on Sunday. After the win, MI's batter Naman Dhir spoke to the media, where he talked about his batting approach, facing Mahesh Yadav, how the ball behaved with the new saliva rules, and Punjab’s strong presence in the IPL. It was a good day for MI, and Dhir’s honest answers showed how he is growing as a player. He didn’t make big claims, but calmly explained what he is working on, how he prepares, and why small details matter in big games. It is clear that Dhir is not getting carried away by the hype. He is focusing on doing his basics right, and that is helping him make a difference for his team this season. 
 
 
Facing Mahesh Yadav: Just another bowler
 
When asked about facing Mahesh Yadav, Dhir kept it very simple. He said it was just like facing any other bowler. "It's nothing special," he said. Dhir explained that he had watched a few videos to see what kind of balls Mahesh bowls and what shots could work against him, but otherwise, he treated it like any other match. He said he doesn't prepare too much for one player, and his mindset is to stay focused on his own game.
 
Saliva, reverse swing, and batting at the death

Talking about how the ball behaved in the day game, Dhir said the use of saliva made a difference. "Saliva helps because it makes the ball heavier and helps it reverse," he explained. He mentioned that it was more noticeable because of the dry conditions. Dhir said he was preparing for it during practice too, facing old balls that would swing late, because batting at the death is different from the start of an innings. "I know the ball will behave differently in the last few overs, so I practice accordingly," he said.
 
Punjab's IPL factory: No secret, just hard work
 
When asked about why so many players from Punjab do well in the IPL, Dhir smiled and said there is no big secret. "Even I don't know, sir," he laughed. He said Punjab has had great players like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh who set the example, and now a lot of young players are following their path. Dhir also mentioned that there is a lot of friendly banter on their Punjab WhatsApp group, especially when the domestic season starts.
 
Preparation and staying ready
 
Dhir spoke about how important preparation is for him this season. With him batting more often at the end of the innings, he said he practices hitting against old balls and plans his shots carefully. "I'm practising the same way in nets, keeping in mind that the ball will reverse in the match," he said.
 
With his simple approach and calm mindset, Naman Dhir is showing that focusing on small things can make a big difference. Mumbai Indians will be hoping he continues in the same way as they push forward in the tournament.
 

