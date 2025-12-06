Jaiswal becomes sixth Indian batter to score century in all three formats

The third ODI between India and South Africa in Vizag brought many positives for the Indian side, as even before the game started India won their first ODI coin toss, ending a 20-match losing streak. However, the biggest positive came in the second innings when India’s young southpaw and regular Test team member Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been looking to cement his place in white-ball cricket with the senior national side, scored his maiden ODI century, increasing Indian selectors’ headache for upcoming series when skipper Shubman Gill returns back to the squad.
Jaiswal, who was given an opportunity in India’s ODI side after Gill was ruled out due to injury, scored 18 and 22 in the first two ODIs, but with time running out he came all guns blazing to score his first ODI century off just 111 balls, taking India close to a series win.
Jaiswal came out to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in a 271-run chase set by South Africa and added a 155-run opening stand to provide India with a crucial advantage in the chase.
Historic milestone for Jaiswal
Jaiswal’s maiden ODI century in Vizag has put him in the elite list of Indian players with centuries in all three formats of cricket. Before Jaiswal, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill were the five Indian batters with centuries in all formats of international cricket. Jaiswal now have 7 centuries in Tests and one century in ODIs and T20Is to his name.