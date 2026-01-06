Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Kiwi cricketers enjoy golf day out in Mumbai ahead of India ODI series

Kiwi cricketers enjoy golf day out in Mumbai ahead of India ODI series

New Zealand will kick-start their Indian tour with the first ODI against the men in blue in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11

New Zealand players after golf session in Mumbai

New Zealand players after golf session in Mumbai

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand cricketers who are currently in India as part of their white-ball tour in the country took some time out from their usual match drills and enjoyed an easy golf day out in Mumbai on Tuesday.
 
The list of players includes the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips. The players were joined by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) commercial partners TCM Sports managing director Lokesh Sharma.
 
Notably, New Zealand will kick-start their Indian tour with the first ODI against the men in blue in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11. 
 

Networking off the pitch

NZC used the event to create engagement beyond cricket venues, inviting corporate leaders and key industry figures. The franchise and TCM Sports aimed to build long-term connections in India, a market NZC sees as central to its commercial plans. The golf course became the primary meeting point for discussions between corporate executives and team members, allowing conversations outside competitive cricket.

Bracewell leads player presence

A strong New Zealand contingent attended, headlined by ODI captain Michael Bracewell. Other players included Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Mitch Hay, Zak Foulkes and golfer-turned-cricketer Adi Ashok. Assistant coaches Luke Ronchi and Jacob Oram were also part of the gathering. NZC’s marketing head Glenn Critchley and New Zealand’s High Commissioner to India, Patrick Rata, added diplomatic weight to the day.

NZC sees India as strategic focus

Critchley highlighted that NZC values such initiatives for strengthening partnerships in India. He said the board has built credibility through consistent performances and progressive thinking, and the Golf Day helped continue that identity through business engagement. He indicated that India plays a major role in NZC’s long-term brand positioning, and activities like this support stronger ties without depending only on match results.

Coaches and players share insights

Post-golf session, attendees moved to an evening session featuring two player-coach chat shows. These sessions delivered first-hand career insights and leadership perspectives from the touring group. Coaches spoke about team culture and preparation philosophies, while players discussed their individual journeys and international roles. The chat segments were followed by a private dinner and extended networking.

TCM Sports stresses quality over spectacle

TCM Sports MD Lokesh Sharma conveyed pride in the long partnership with NZC. He clarified that the Golf Day was not created for mass attention but for purposeful engagement. He emphasised that the format focused on people, dialogue and shared values rather than size or public scale. He also pointed out that the collaboration reflected New Zealand’s sporting culture and India’s importance as a commercial region for cricket.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

