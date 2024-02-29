Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WPL 2024: Renuka set the tone for RCB by controlling Powerplay - Molineux

RCB had restricted Gujarat Giants to 107 for seven on Tuesday night with Renuka returning impressive figures of 4-0-14-2

Renuka Singh

RCB pacer Renuka Singh. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Renuka Singh has managed to control the Powerplay period by providing early breakthroughs and stopping run-flow with her swing bowling which played a significant role in RCB winning both its games, says team spin all-rounder Sophie Molineux.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are sitting on top of the table with four points. Mumbai Indians (+0.488) also have four points but they are placed second behind RCB who have better NRR of +1.665.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
RCB had restricted Gujarat Giants to 107 for seven on Tuesday night with Renuka returning impressive figures of 4-0-14-2. RCB then overhauled the target in 12.3 overs to log their second win on the trot.
"Renuka has been incredible in both games and playing against her for India, she's just so reliable and it's great to be on the same team as her. She swings the ball beautifully at the front and I think she's really set the tone for us in both games," Molineux said.
In their opening game against UP Warriorz, Renuka did not dismiss any batter but conceded only 14 runs in her 3 overs. RCB had edged UPW by just two runs to begin the tournament with a thrilling win.
"To be able to control the powerplay is a big thing in T20 cricket and she's done that twice now and I can see her continuing to do that," the Australian cricketer said.
Role clarity for every player and adaptability is part of the RCB approach under coach Luke Williams.
In their opening match against UPW, the RCB opted for swing from one end and spin from the other, while against GG, Renuka Singh and her pace colleague Sophie Devine bowled in tandem up front.
Molineux, who took three wickets herself after Renuka's new-ball burst, said her team has flexibility.
"In T20 cricket as a bowler you need to be really clear on what your strengths are and what you can bring to the team. And I think Luke and all the staff have been really clear with each bowler with what their roles are going to be and also at the same time be willing to adapt like we did today.

Also Read

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 full schedule, match timings, format, squads, live streaming

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

Players' list to salary: All you need to know about BCCI central contract

IND vs ENG Playing 11: Should Patidar get another chance if KL misses out?

WPL 2024: Mumbai vs UP Playing 11, live streaming and telecast details

1st Test: NZ vs AUS Playing 11 - Ravindra in for Kiwis; Aussies unchanged

"We had a completely different look to our powerplay where we were really pace-heavy. So yeah, I think that's all a part of T20 cricket, especially just being really clear on your own individual plans and where that fits in with the team and being able to change on the fly," Molineux said.
RCB will take on third-placed Delhi Capitals in their next match on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Women's Premier League T20 cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPoverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon