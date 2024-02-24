Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Manchester United forward Hojlund to miss up to 3 weeks with muscle injury

The 21-year-old Denmark international had found his groove after a slow start to his first season in Manchester, scoring in each of his past six appearances for United.

Manchester United

Manchester United

AP Manchester (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund will be sidelined for up to three weeks with a muscle injury, the Premier League team said Friday.
The 21-year-old Denmark international had found his groove after a slow start to his first season in Manchester, scoring in each of his past six appearances for United.

Check India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score updates from Ranchi here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
United said in a short statement that Hojlund will miss Saturday's game against Fulham at Old Trafford due to a muscle injury.
It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks, the team said.
By that timeline, Hojlund likely would miss the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on March 3.
Hojlund's scoring streak has helped Erik ten Hag's team move up to sixth place in pursuit of a Champions League spot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Champions League: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich live match time today

UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25% stake in Manchester United

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Manchester United stock sees biggest intra-day fall as Glazers put off sale

IND vs ENG Ranchi Test: Akash Deep dedicates debut success to late father

How old-fashioned Joe Root shunned Bazball on a tricky Ranchi wicket

WPL 2024: Kaur, Bhatia fifties help MI beat DC in final-ball thriller

LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: IND eye early wicket today in Ranchi

WPL 2024: Deepti always wanted to be a cop, appointed DSP in UP Police

Topics : Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon