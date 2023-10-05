close
MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Dhoni's new haircut is setting the internet on fire. Fans are loving the vintage look of MSD and comparing the former captain with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has set the internet on fire with his new look

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Former Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has set the internet on fire with his new look, with fans reminiscing his long-hair look when he first debuted in international cricket. 

The man behind Dhoni's new hairstyle is said to be hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who grooms top celebrities with his creative expertise. 

Aalim Hakim shared the post on X

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared Dhoni's new look with the world, and netizens love MS Dhoni in his vintage look. 

Aalim also wrote a descriptive post where he wrote "Yesssss!!! it’s our King Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Really enjoyed creating this hairstyle with all new texture and colour for Mahi bhai.. Sharing some pics which I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film."

See the post here:

Fans react on Dhoni’s new look

Some of the X users also shared their thoughts on his post. One of the users wrote, “John Abraham of Dhoom," and another user wrote, "Perfect Hollywood Hero material..." Some of the users even compare the former captain with Telugu Star Mahesh Babu. 

One user also praised Hairstylist Aalim Hakim for giving Dhoni a vintage look, “Till date this is the best of your work I have seen."

Aalim Hakim client list

Dhoni isn't the only celebrity who groomed his look from Aalim Hakim. His client list includes Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Katrina Kaif. 

The hairstylist has also groomed some of the other cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya.

Dhoni's look over the years

Since their debut in international cricket, MS Dhoni often used to be in the news for his hairstyle. Even in 2006, Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was impressed with Dhoni's new look and asked the MSD to never have a haircut. 

Dhoni, over the years, has inspired millions of cricket lovers to have a similar haircut. He had maintained his look in the 2007 T20 World Cup, then in 2009, he had a buzz cut, and after lifting the 2011 World Cup, Dhoni almost had the bald cut. 

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

