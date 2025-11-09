Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Live streaming of the NZ vs WI 4th T20 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the fourth game on Monday, holding a 2-1 lead after back-to-back thrilling victories. Each of the first three matches went down to the final over, highlighting the fine margins between the two teams.
 
Kyle Jamieson has been exceptional under pressure, delivering in the death overs to defend tight totals, while New Zealand’s adaptability to varying conditions has been key to their recent success. Despite the absence of Mark Chapman in the last game, the visitors managed to produce a collective match-winning effort.
 
For West Indies, this is a must-win encounter to stay alive in the series. Their experienced players will need to step up in crunch situations, especially with the bat, as the hosts aim to rediscover their finishing touch and level the contest. 
 

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

Also Read

New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand edge past West Indies in 3rd T20 to go 2-1 up in the series

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Mitchell Santner

Santner's heroics in vain as West Indies beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

New Zealand vsd West Indies 1st T20 broadcast details

NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

 
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

New Zealand vs West Indies Head-to-Head in T20I cricket

  • Total matches played: 23
  • New Zealand won: 13
  • West Indies won: 8
  • No result: 2

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 full squad

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay
 
West Indies squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer

New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the NZ vs WI 4th T20 match take place? 
The 4th T20 between New Zealand and West Indies will begin on Monday, 10 November 2025.
 
What is the venue of the New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 match? 
The match will take place at the Saxton Oval, Nelson.
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs WI 4th T20 take place?
 
The toss for the New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 match will take place at 5:15 AM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs WI 4th T20 match begin? 
The first ball of the New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20 match is scheduled for 5:45 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 4th T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live telecast for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the 4th T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live streaming for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on SonyLIV and the FanCode app and website in India.

More From This Section

Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary

Akash Choudhary hits six sixes in an over, breaks FC record for fastest 50

Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy

IND vs SA 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel likely to replace Reddy in Playing 11

Jemimah Rodrigues

Rodrigues subdued on return as Renegades overpower Brisbane Heat in WBBL

Auqib Nabi

Ranji Trophy: Auqib Nabi's fifer floors Delhi as J&K seize early advantage

WPL 2025

Full list of retained, released players for WPL 2026 mega auction on Nov 27

Topics : Cricket News New Zealand cricket team West Indies cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon