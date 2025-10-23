Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NZ vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match in Auckland today?

After the first match was washed out due to rain, England took full control in the second T20I, posting an imposing 236 before bowling New Zealand out for 171 to register a commanding 65-run win.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

New Zealand and England are set to face off in the decisive third T20I of the ongoing series, with both sides eager to finish on a high when they meet on Thursday. The much-anticipated clash promises plenty of excitement as the hosts look to bounce back and level the series, while the visitors aim to seal it with another dominant display.
 
After the first match was washed out due to rain, England took full control in the second T20I, posting an imposing 236 before bowling New Zealand out for 171 to register a commanding 65-run win. The result gave Jos Buttler’s men a 1–0 lead and placed them in pole position heading into the final encounter.
 
 
Mitchell Santner’s side, however, will be determined to respond strongly in front of their home crowd. The Kiwis will look to tighten their bowling and avoid conceding the extra 10–15 runs that proved costly in the previous match. With key players expected to step up, New Zealand will be hoping for a more disciplined performance to draw the series.
 
England, meanwhile, will take confidence from their all-round effort in the last game,  their top order firing, bowlers maintaining control, and fielders backing them up brilliantly. With momentum on their side, the visitors will look to carry that same energy into the final game and wrap up the series in style. 

New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I probable playing 11

 
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood 
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will the third T20I match between New Zealand and England be played?
The third T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and England will be played on Thursday, October 23.
 
What will be the venue for the third T20I match between New Zealand and England on October 23?
The October 23 T20I match between New Zealand and England will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland
 
When will the toss for the third T20I match between New Zealand and England take place?
The toss for the third T20I match between New Zealand and England will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the third T20I match between New Zealand and England be bowled?
The first ball of the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and England will be bowled at 11:45 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the third T20I match between New Zealand and England in India?
The live telecast of the T20I series between New Zealand and England will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between New Zealand and England in India?
The live streaming of the T20I series between New Zealand and England will be available on the Amazon Prime video and Sony LIV app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

