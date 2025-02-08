Business Standard

Australia on the brink of series sweep after dominant third day vs SL

Australia on the brink of series sweep after dominant third day vs SL

At 81-4, Sri Lanka seemed destined for yet another crushing innings defeat inside three days. However, Angelo Mathews dug deep, forging a 48-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva.

AP Galle (Sri Lanka)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Australia put on a clinical display on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, leaving the hosts teetering at 211-8 and holding a slender lead of just 54 runs on Saturday.

The visitors will try to wrap up the Sri Lankan innings early on the fourth morning and chase down the target in a bid to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

At 81-4, Sri Lanka seemed destined for yet another crushing innings defeat inside three days. However, Angelo Mathews dug deep, forging a 48-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva and a further 70-run partnership with Kusal Mendis.

 

Mathews played a gutsy knock of 76, his first half-century of the series, offering a glimmer of hope. Sri Lanka had pinned their hopes on him to set Australia a respectable target, but his defiance ended just before stumps when he attempted a sweep off Nathan Lyon, only to be brilliantly caught by Beau Webster at fine leg.  ALSO READ: We have to defeat rivals India in Champions Trophy: Pakistan PM Sharif

Australia continued to tighten the screws, picking up two more wickets before stumps. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was the chief tormentor, finishing with four wickets and taking his match tally to seven. He was well supported by Lyon, whose three-wicket haul saw him turn the ball square on a deteriorating surface.

The 37-year-old Lyon also achieved a significant milestone, reaching 550 test wickets with the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal after lunch. He became only the third Australian to achieve the feat, joining Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Former captain Dimuth Karunaratne, playing his farewell test, received a standing ovation as he walked back after nicking one to wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the 13th over. Kuhnemann, sharing the new ball with Mitchell Starc, accounted for both Sri Lankan openers, setting the tone for Australia's dominance.

Australia's formidable first-innings lead of 157 was built on the back of two masterful centuries Steve Smith's composed 131 and Alex Carey's career-best 156. Carey's knock not only marked a personal milestone but also set a new record for the highest score by an Australian wicketkeeper in Asia, surpassing Adam Gilchrist.

The pair put together a colossal 249-run stand for the fourth wicket. It now stands as the highest fourth-wicket partnership by a visiting duo in Sri Lanka, eclipsing the previous mark of 248 set by Australians Mike Hussey and Shaun Marsh.

Sri Lanka lost the first test by an innings and 242 runs, also in Galle Sri Lanka's worst defeat in Test cricket.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

