Jonathan Trott to step down as Afghanistan head coach after 2026 T20 WC

Under Trott's leadership, Afghanistan cricket experienced some of its most memorable milestones.

Under Jonathan Trott’s leadership, Afghanistan cricket experienced some of its most memorable milestones.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday that Jonathan Trott’s tenure as head coach will come to an end following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The move, according to the board, is part of its long-term strategic roadmap aimed at guiding Afghanistan cricket into its next phase of development and competitiveness on the global stage.
 
A Period of Historic Achievements
 
Under Trott’s leadership, Afghanistan cricket experienced some of its most memorable milestones. The team produced landmark victories against several high-profile sides and established itself as a consistent force at major ICC tournaments.
 
In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan finished sixth on the points table, narrowly missing a semifinal berth but securing historic wins over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The following year, at the 2024 T20 World Cup, the team made history by reaching the semifinal stage for the first time, registering remarkable victories over New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh, before bowing out against South Africa.
 
 
Trott Reflects on His Tenure

Looking back on his journey with Afghanistan, Jonathan Trott expressed deep pride and gratitude for his time with the national side.
 
“It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness,” said Trott.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead.” 
 
Trott’s tenure was defined not only by results but also by the discipline and professionalism he instilled in the dressing room, helping players believe they could compete with, and beat, the world’s best.
 
A Strategic Transition for the Future
 
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized that the decision was made with a forward-looking approach, aligning with the board’s broader plans for Afghanistan cricket beyond 2026.
 
“Jonathan has played an important role in our journey, helping our players grow in confidence and compete against the world’s strongest sides,” said Khan.
“As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, this transition is part of our broader plan to take Afghanistan cricket to its next level.”
 
The ACB is reportedly set to begin identifying potential successors who can continue building on the foundation laid during Trott’s tenure.
 
ACB Chairman Acknowledges Trott’s Contribution
 
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf also extended his appreciation for Trott’s dedication and leadership during a crucial phase for Afghan cricket.
 
“On behalf of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, I extend our sincere gratitude to Jonathan Trott for his dedicated service and the professionalism he brought to our national team,” said Ashraf.
“His efforts have supported a crucial period in the development of Afghanistan cricket, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors.”
 
Legacy of Progress and Belief
 
Jonathan Trott leaves behind a legacy of progress, discipline, and belief, one that transformed Afghanistan into one of the most competitive emerging teams in world cricket. His tenure saw the team evolve from spirited underdogs into genuine contenders, setting a solid platform for future success as Afghanistan eyes its next chapter beyond 2026.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

