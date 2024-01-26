Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shoaib Malik denies match-fixing claims in Bangladesh Premier League

The rumours stemmed from social media handles insinuating that Malik's contract with the franchise was terminated due to suspicions of match-fixing

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has vehemently refuted allegations of match-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League and unsubstantiated claims that his contract with Fortune Barishal was terminated.
The rumours stemmed from social media handles insinuating that Malik's contract with the franchise was terminated due to suspicions of match-fixing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The speculation arose after he bowled three no-balls in the opening over during a match against Khulna Tigers on January 22.
Despite the allegations, Malik went on to play another game for the franchise before the Dhaka leg of BPL 2024 concluded.
"I want to emphasise the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumours, especially those circulating recently," Malik wrote in his 'X' account.
"I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumuors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it.
"Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritise accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence," he added.
Malik also clarified that he had a discussion with the team captain, Tamim Iqbal, and together, they planned his temporary departure from Bangladesh for a "pre-committed media engagement in Dubai."

"I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai. I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be," he added.
Malik also posted a video featuring the owner of Fortune Barishal Mizanur Rahman dismissing the reports of match-fixing.

Also Read

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

England frustration ends as rookie spinner Bashir gets visa for India

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

AUS vs BAN highlights: Australia register 7th consecutive win in World Cup

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Dominating India take 175-run lead

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root could open bowling for England - Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG Tests 2024: Anil Kumble predicts India to win series 4-1

England frustration ends as rookie spinner Bashir gets visa for India

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Here's why England picked only pacer in its Playing 11

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shoaib Malik Cricket T20 cricket match fixing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon