Skipper Suryakumar clarifies why Gill missed last two T20Is vs South Africa

Last time Gill played a T20I match in Ahmedabad he scored his maiden T20I hundred against New Zealand

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Star Indian batter Shubman Gill missed out for the second T20I in a row as India’s vice-captain was not included in the playing 11 for the fifth and final T20 International against South Africa in Ahmedabad today. Gill’s absence once again became a major talking point, particularly given his past success at this venue.
 
At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav clarified that the decision was fitness-related, with Gill having picked up a niggle during the fourth T20I in Lucknow. With the series already tilted in India’s favour, the team management chose a cautious route rather than risk aggravating the issue. The call reflects India’s broader approach of managing player fitness and workloads, especially with important fixtures lined up in the coming weeks. 
 

Gill rested after picking up a niggle

Suryakumar said Gill felt discomfort during the Lucknow game, prompting the medical team and management to rest him. He added that India did not want to take unnecessary risks, particularly when the series situation allowed flexibility. Along with Gill’s omission, India made two other changes, bringing back Jasprit Bumrah in place of Harshit Rana and including Washington Sundar instead of Kuldeep Yadav.

Gill’s form under scrutiny

Gill’s absence has come amid a difficult run in T20Is. The right-hander has struggled for consistency at the top of the order and has gone several innings without a major contribution. While the team continues to view him as a key long-term option, the lack of runs has kept attention firmly on his recent performances.

Gill’s last T20I in Ahmedabad: a record knock

Gill’s most recent T20I appearance in Ahmedabad came against New Zealand in February 2023, when he produced one of the finest innings of his career. Opening the batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill smashed 126 off just 63 balls, striking 12 fours and seven sixes. His knock powered India to 234 for 4 and remains the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is. That innings underlined Gill’s comfort and success on the Ahmedabad surface.

Samson gets another opportunity

Gill’s unavailability opened the door for Sanju Samson, who was drafted into the playing 11. The wicketkeeper-batter gets another chance at the top of the order, a position where he has produced his best returns in T20 internationals. Samson will be keen to make the most of the opportunity in a competitive batting line-up.

India aim to finish on a high

Suryakumar said India were keen to bat first on a good surface with no dew expected, aiming to put runs on the board and play with freedom. With a near-capacity crowd expected in Ahmedabad, the hosts will look to close out the series with a confident performance.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

