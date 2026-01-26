WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs MI T20 match live today?

Match 16 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 promises high drama with table leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara today. The fixture could play a decisive role in shaping the playoff picture. A win for RCB would seal their place in the final, while Mumbai must secure victory to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We’d like to field first today. Dew has been a big factor at Baroda and the wicket has played differently in almost every match. As a batting unit, it’s good to know what to expect. A lot of learnings, especially around batting, understanding and assessing situations quickly as a top order and knowing what our par score is. That’s going to be extremely important going forward in the tournament. Of course, we also need to field and bowl in the right areas, which we did extremely well in the first five matches. There was a bump in the road last game, but we’d like to rectify those mistakes. We’ve had a little experience over the last 10 days, but you can’t come prepared assuming the wicket will play a certain way because it’s been different every game. We’ll have to see how the first couple of overs go, assess it, get together and communicate well with each other. Same eleven for us today. Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): Looking at the conditions and how previous matches have gone, we wanted to bowl first. But whatever comes our way, it’s a very important match for us. Playing with a positive approach is the key today, that's more important. We spent some really good quality time together and had very productive meetings. Hopefully, whatever we discussed and trained on over the last few days, we’ll execute it out there. Today we have one change - Amelia Kerr is back in the side, and Carey misses out due to injury. It’s an important game, we’re going with our best eleven and hopefully we’ll play positive cricket. RCB vs MI WPL 2026 playing 11: RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell MI playing 11: Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar

WPL 2026: RCB vs MI live streaming and broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or any place of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026 RCB vs MI: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI be played?

The RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 26.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI?

The WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI will take place at 7.00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI in India?

The live telecast of the RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI in India?

The live streaming of the RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.