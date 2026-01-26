WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs MI T20 match live today?
MI will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against table-toppers RCB today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Match 16 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 promises high drama with table leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara today. The fixture could play a decisive role in shaping the playoff picture. A win for RCB would seal their place in the final, while Mumbai must secure victory to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or any place of leisure? Take a look.
|WPL 2026: RCB vs MI live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI be played?
The RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 26.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI?
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
When will the toss for the RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI will take place at 7.00 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI in India?
The live telecast of the RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and MI in India?
The live streaming of the RCB vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 6:30 PM IST